Dog dies after being left out on Phoenix balcony with no food or water; woman arrested

Phoenix police arrested 31-year-old Ivory Crawford Wednesday on charges of animal cruelty after officials found her dog had died in her apartment.

Police arrived at her apartment complex near Second and Culver streets around 3 p.m. after getting calls about a dog being left outside for most of the day without food and water.

The city experienced a high of 103 degrees that day, according to the National Weather Service.

Police said the dog was found on the balcony of the apartment and was brought back inside before the occupants of the apartment left the scene without speaking to officials.

When they returned, Crawford was arrested and booked on felony charges.

Caring for animals in the heat

The Arizona Humane Society advises pet owners to keep their pets comfortable and prepared for emergencies during hot summer months to keep them happy and healthy.

Summer safety tips include:

Never leave a pet in a parked car , even if it is still running and the air conditioner is turned on. Temperatures inside a car can rise quickly and increase to temperatures much hotter than the temperature outside of the vehicle.

Avoid keeping a pet outdoors , but if it is necessary, it's important to provide ample shade and fresh, cold water. Shade from trees or tarps are suggested. The Humane Society advised against relying on doghouses for shade as they can heat up quickly.

Don't rely on a fan to keep a pet cool indoors. Pets respond differently to heat than humans do, and a fan will not properly cool them down.

In the event a pet starts to overheat, watch for signs of heatstroke:

Heavy panting

Glazed eyes

Rapid heartbeat

Excessive thirst

Vomiting

Seizure

To combat a heatstroke, move them to a shaded area, apply ice packs to their head, neck and chest and let them drink small amounts of cool water. Take them immediately to a veterinarian.

The Humane Society urges pet owners to always be prepared for power outages by keeping a disaster kit readily available.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Dog dies after being left out on Phoenix balcony in 103-degree heat