Need dog day care, child day care, a bagel spread? Here are new North Jersey businesses

Morristown Pastrami House, Morristown

Delicatessen offering an array of bagel spreads, egg sandwiches, salads, nostalgic sandwiches, soups, salads and fried comfort foods. Catering and online ordering also available. Try classic dishes like potato latkes and hot corned beef.

WHERE: 82 Speedwell Ave., Morristown

WHEN: Grand opening was Saturday. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 973-327-9473 or visit https://pastramihousemorristown.com/

Chase Bank, Waldwick

Retail bank close to the Waldwick Train Station and downtown, offering drive-up ATM and in-person banking services, including financial and home lending products and business banking.

“When Chase enters a community, we bring the resources of a global institution with a focus on local solutions," said Chase's New Jersey regional director, John Bonhomme.

WHERE: 53 Franklin Turnpike, Waldwick

WHEN: Opening date set for summer 2025.

FOR MORE INFORAMTION: Visit https://locator.chase.com/nj

Chipotle, Wayne

Chipotle to go

Mexican-themed fast food chain offering made-to-order burritos, tacos and bowls.

WHERE: 1195-1207 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne

WHEN: Opening date set for winter 2024.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit https://locations.chipotle.com/nj

Hounds Town USA, Hawthorne

Hounds Town USA

Dog day care and boarding facility, where dogs are supervised by trained staff and provided physical and mental stimulation, as well as spa services and socialization with with other dogs that match their size and temperament.

Dogs must be spayed or neutered and up to date on shots (rabies, distemper, Bordetella).

"Years ago, my wife and I had to scramble to find reliable pet care for our dog when we were leaving for our honeymoon," said location owner Philip Michael. "This was when I realized I wanted to provide my community with a trustworthy place for pet owners to leave their dogs.”

WHERE: 100 Braen Ave., Hawthorne

WHEN: Official store opening was Saturday. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 908-275-1945, email hawthorne@houndstownusa.com or visit https://houndstownusa.com/locations/hawthorne/

BrightPath Early Learning and Child Care, Parsippany

Provider of early childhood education and care servicing kids aged 6 weeks to 6 years old. Center utilizes a combination of play-based learning activities and child-led curiosity.

Activities and lessons include language and literacy, math discovery, global citizenship, building connections, social skills and adaptability, creative discovery, STEM (science, engineering, technology and math) discovery, physical literacy and environmental stewardship.

"Our program is designed to provide children with quality care in a warm and nurturing environment," said Monica Zollo, center director at BrightPath Parsippany.

WHERE: 70 Old Bloomfield Ave., Parsippany

WHEN: Soft opening was April 16 and ribbon cutting was Saturday. Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 888-711-5437, email parsippanynj@brightpathkids.com or visit https://brightpathkids.com/us/locations/parsippany

