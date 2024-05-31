Dog credited with saving stabbing victim

OSCEOLA — A 50-year-old Osceola man has been arrested and charged with five felonies in the wake of a stabbing attack after he and the victim smoked methamphetamine, police said.

Keith A. Ball was arrested by deputies Wednesday night in Osceola, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police were dispatched to 10000 block of Douglas Road about 10 p.m. Monday for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a 50-year-old male victim with multiple cuts, stab wounds and internal injuries along with a dog also suffering from multiple cuts and stab wounds.

According to witnesses, the suspect ran from the home immediately after the stabbing, then fled in a vehicle stolen from the residence, the report said. The victim later told officers he and Ball had been sitting in the living room smoking methamphetamine just prior to Ball stabbing him.

The victim also told police the dog saved his life by biting Ball and intervening in the attack enough to prevent Ball from killing him. Both the man and the dog are expected to survive their injuries.

Ball was being held at the St. Joseph County Jail. He was formally charged Friday with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; auto theft, a Level 6 felony; and mutilation of a vertebrate animal, a Level 6 felony. Arraignment was scheduled for Monday.