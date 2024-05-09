Dog bites man’s face as he tries to sexually assault owner at park, Colorado cops say

A woman fought off a man trying to sexually assault her at a park with the help of her dog, Colorado police say.

A woman called 911 the evening of Sunday, May 5, “crying and telling” a man to get off of her, Fort Collins Police Services said in a May 7 Facebook post.

Tracking her phone’s location, police said they determined she was in the middle of Lee Martinez Park.

Officers found the woman, who directed them to a man “walking behind her,” police said.

While the woman was fighting off her accused attacker for 20 minutes, her dog bit the man in the face, the woman told police.

“The officers involved were surprised by the dog’s behavior and gave a great kudos to his intervention,” J Gilmore, the department’s director of communications, told 9News.

The man, Seth Estabrooks, 39, a stranger to the woman, was booked into jail on multiple felony counts, including second-degree assault and unlawful sexual contact with force or threat, according to police.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

