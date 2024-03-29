Dog becomes ill due to the stress of shelter life. He urgently needs a ‘loving home’

An Indiana shelter is urgently looking for a home for a “gentle soul.”

This dog is known to bring “endless joy,” but kennel life has stressed Grant out. He’s even become physically ill due to stress and depression, the shelter said.

The Humane Society for Hamilton County would like to find him a “loving forever home,” but a foster home would suffice in the meantime.

Grant knows many commands and “cannot contain his excitement for playtime with toys,” according to the shelter’s March 29 Facebook post. He’s also great with children.

“What he truly longs for is a forever family who will shower him with love and provide the warmth and security he craves,” the shelter said.

McClatchy News reached out to the shelter for more information but did not immediately hear back.

Hamilton County is about a 30-mile drive north of Indianapolis.

