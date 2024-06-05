Dog attacks on postal workers rising: How many occurred in Rochester?

More than 5,800 postal workers were attacked by dogs while delivering mail last year, according to the United States Postal Service.

USPS has launched its annual dog bite awareness campaign, noting that attacks on mail carriers were up last year compared to 2022. Dogs are generally protective of their turf and can perceive even an innocent gesture like a postal worker handing mail to a homeowner as a threat, USPS said in a news release.

Dog attacks on postal workers in Rochester, New York

New York had the sixth highest dog attacks among states nationwide, with 296 attacks. Rochester made up 11 of those dog bites ― a slight improvement from years past when the city ranked in the top 20 cities for dog attacks on several occasions.

California saw the greatest number of incidents per state, at 727 cases. Los Angeles had the most dog bites per city last year, at 65 incidents.

Tips to prevent dog attacks on mail carriers

To protect your mail carrier, USPS advises the following:

The mail generally arrives around the same time every day. Take steps to secure your dog behind a fence or inside the house, in a room without access to the front door, before your mail carrier approaches your home.

Ensure gates and doors are secure. Keep in mind that many screen doors aren't strong enough to stop a charging dog.

Consider keeping your dog on a leash during the window in which mail will be delivered.

