Dog attack concerns raised in Monroe County

BROADHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents in Monroe County are concerned for their safety after they say dangerous dogs have been terrorizing their community for years.

On Monday, local officials are stepping in to give residents a piece of mind.

The dogs’ owners are now facing charges, including recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.

Police named two women in a recent report they believe are responsible for the dogs running wild.

Those dogs they believe have killed several animals, including one woman’s beloved dog.

“I literally reached out to the governor’s office yesterday because I know a couple months ago, he literally just passed a dangerous dog law,” said Sun Valley resident Heather Delanoy.

Neighbors who live in the Sun Valley community in Monroe County say they have been dealing with dangerous dogs who have been terrorizing the neighborhood for months

According to a recent police report, Mary Jo Dredger and Thresa Hancock were named as the people responsible for the animals’ behavior.

This isn’t the first time Dredger and her animals have come under scrutiny from law enforcement.

Nearly five years ago, she pleaded guilty to harboring three dangerous dogs. Police said then she had to register, take out insurance, and pay court fees for each of the animals.

West Mahanoy Township crash sends 5 to hospital

We can’t even let the kids play outside anymore because of it because we’re afraid they’re gonna attack the kids,” Delanoy explained.

Police say the dogs attacked and killed a local cat, chickens, and turkeys that were housed in a coop.

Police also say the same dogs killed a neighbor’s dog in April.

The victim’s owner, says the damage to her five-year-old dog named Lady was severe.

“It tore her belly, her backside, all to smithereens, broke all her ribs. There was so much internal damage on my dog that I had to have her put down,” Melissa Brown of Sun Valley said.

Brown said after this most recent attack she contacted the dog warden and called the authorities to report the incident.

“When We not home from the vet. I called the state cops right away to file a police report to let them know that my dog was attacked because it’s certainly not the first time that these dogs have attacked anybody in this community,” Brown added.

Neighbors who just recently filed a police report after their animals were attacked say the dogs came from this house headed down this road and were retrieved by the people living here and brought back.

“There are plenty of videos of these dogs coming from up there down here, my neighbor across the street has videos of them leaving from the yard,” Brown continued.

Neighbors say they’re hoping police can do something soon so they don’t have to live in fear of local dogs.

“I’m hoping that there are criminal charges. I am hoping that there’s major fines. I am hoping that these dogs get taken away from these people and they are not allowed to own any other animals,” said Brown.

28/22 News attempted to talk to one of the dog’s owners but was unable to get a statement.

The dog’s owners could face fines and jail time if found guilty.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.