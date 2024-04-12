Dog attack in Bergen County could have been prevented by officials, lawsuit says

A Ridgefield Park woman says she suffered permanent injuries and psychological damage when she was bitten by a Rottweiler in an April 2023 attack that she claims local officials could have prevented.

Suzanne and Peter Yoscary, a mother and son from Ridgefield Park, are suing the village, the police, the chief, several individual officers, the county, its Health Services Department and director, and animal control and some officers, in addition to the estate of the man who owned the dog and the executor of his will.

The suit says that before the attack on Suzanne Yoscary, two Rottweilers had attacked a woman and her dog in August 2022, knocking her down, and had been found loose twice on the same day in September 2022.

According to the lawsuit, police knew that Jeffrey D. Robinson Jr. was the owner of the two dogs and that they were unregistered and unvaccinated, and the Ridgefield Park Health Department failed to contact county animal control.

"The officers also did not ensure that the rottweilers were impounded or taken into custody," the lawsuit says.

Ridgefield Park Police Chief Joseph Rella, Borough Attorney Philip Boggia and the county health department did not respond to messages seeking comment.

On April 5, 2023, the day of the attack, the suit says, the Police Department received several reports of two Rottweilers off-leash and roaming the town, attacking and injuring one woman who had been walking on Central Avenue near Sixth Street. According to the suit, police officers later saw the dogs in a parking lot, and the county's animal control officers arrived at the scene. The suit says the police and the animal control officers failed to secure the dogs, allowing them to escape.

Suzanne Yoscary lived close to where the first attack happened and was outside in her fenced-in backyard with her dog when one of the Rottweilers was able to squeeze under the chain-link fence, the suit says. Yoscary says she tried to take her dog inside but the Rottweiler attacked her, knocking her down, and bit her several times, resulting in "severe lacerations."

The suit says Peter Yoscary was home and saw his mother attacked by the Rottweiler. Police showed up, and an officer fired his service weapon two times at the attacking dog while it was still on Suzanne Yoscary. The dog walked into a corner of the yard and died a minute or so after it was shot, the suit says.

The lawsuit says Suzanne Yoscary suffered "severe and permanent injuries" including disfigurement, orthopedic injuries and emotional and psychological damage. It also says her son suffered psychological damage from witnessing the attack on her.

Only a handful of days after the dog attack, Robinson, the owner, was in a car crash and died of his injuries. His will was filed with Passaic County, and Bishop Lisbon Page Sr. was named the executor of his will.

The suit says Robinson's estate and Page are liable for negligence and Suzanne Yoscary's injuries. It also says Ridgefield Park, the Police Department, Rella, Bergen County, the Department of Health Services and Director Handel Asmar were negligent in their supervision and training.

Additionally, the suit accuses Officers Kenneth Knebl, Corey Beljeta and Lavorne Green and animal control officers Skylynn Lyons and Frank Riker of negligence. Mahal Developers, from which Robinson rented his home, is also named in the suit and accused of negligence.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ridgefield Park NJ dog attack could have been stopped, lawsuit says