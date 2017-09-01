Dog almost euthanised for being 'too energetic' is saving lives after Hurricane Harvey

A dog which was almost put down for being "too energetic" is now putting his life on the line for humans in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Rocket has been trained to save lives by the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation and is now assisting search and rescue teams with their recovery efforts.

His high energy - which almost cost him his life - has become his greatest asset.

The black and white border collie mix was rescued from an animal shelter where he was due to be put down because it was felt no one would want to adopt him.

However, the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation felt differently and decided to test him.

He failed his first test, so was almost consigned back to death row until the volunteer who tested him couldn't get him out of her mind.

She and her husband adopted the dog and took him out with search rescue dogs.

He was trained up a year later and paired with Michael Stornetta, an engineer with the Windsor Fire District in Sonoma County.

The two have now traveled to Texas together to save lives after Hurricane Harvey.

Dogs like Rocket are taught to find live people buried beneath rubble or otherwise trapped in the wake of a disaster.

As the water recedes, he is supposed to make sure no one is left behind.

"I think it's just a testament that, just because an animal ends up in the shelter doesn't mean that they are an animal that someone doesn't want or that they don't have a lot to give to the community," the society's spokeswoman, Dawn Foster told the Sacramento Bee.