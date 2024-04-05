'Dog was acting wacky.' Social media reacts after earthquake sends shocks to Delaware

Delawareans across the state are all shook up on social media after the 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey made its presence felt in the First State on Friday morning.

People from all three Delaware counties said they experienced the earthquake in the comments section on the Facebook page for the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA). DEMA is the lead state agency for coordinating emergency preparedness, response, and recovery.

Many folks in Delaware reported on social media that they felt tremors from a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that was felt around the East Coast in the morning on Friday, April 5.

"Definitely felt it in Lewes! Glasses were clattering and condo was shaking," one person wrote.

"Felt it in Dover, Delaware. I was sitting on my couch and was like what the heck was that," a Kent County resident explained, followed by another person who added, "me too! Windows were rattling and dog was acting wacky."

One person on the post said they live near Dover Air Force Base and assumed the quake was military-related: "I live by the base and I thought one of the planes were taking off. It’s not uncommon for our house to shake a little bit when the big plane takes off but it’s really noisy."

But the tremors were experienced upstate, too. "Definitely felt it here in Wilmington, lasted a few seconds," a Facebook user wrote. "Felt it In Newark DE about 10:24am," a different person said.

Not everyone, however, was upset about the tremor, including one person who is from the West Coast: "Fun times! California native. Used to earthquakes. Fun to have a little rattling," they wrote.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at 10:23 a.m.

Residents in Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts also reported feeling the earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's website.

"I'm still shaken about it," one person posted on X.

