Dog Abandoned in a Trash Bags Gets Permanent Home

A dog who was found abandoned in a trash bag with a broken spine last month has found a forever home.

Her new owner, Christine Gacono, heard about the dachshund through local news and social media and knew she had to adopt the pup.

Read:15-Year-Old Dog Finally Tastes Freedom After Spending His Life Chained Outside House

"They have two dachshunds of their own already and when they saw her, felt that she belonged with them," Gillian Kocher, a spokesperson with the Pennsylvania SPCA, told InsideEdition.com.

Frances, was found in Pennsylvania by a Good samaritan who was out on a walk in early January.

Read: See the Dramatic Transformation This Dog Made After She Was Discovered in Tar-Filled Container

Thankfully, she won't have any trouble playing with her new siblings thatnks to her new wheelchair.

“She got a happy ending after a horrendous start,” another SPCA representative said,

Watch: Snow-Loving Golden Retrievers Pull Man On Snowskate After Blizzard

Related Articles: