DOF firefighter dies battling three-acre wildfire in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Virginia Department of Forestry reports a Scott County part-time firefighter died while fighting a three-acre wildfire on Saturday, March 30.

The Department of Forestry says firefighter James C. Ward collapsed while working on a hand crew fighting a wildfire on Garland Drive in Scott County. He was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn. where he did not recover.

Ward was an experienced DOF part-time firefighter who had worked with the agency since 1998.

DOF says he leaves behind his wife and a son.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share such sad news on this Easter afternoon,” said State Forester Rob Farrell. “Please keep James’ loved ones and his firefighter family in your thoughts and prayers. And remember, everything you do to prevent wildfires helps protect our brave first responders.”

