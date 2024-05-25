'This doesn't happen': Garland District shooting that killed a loving husband and father was seemingly unprovoked

May 24—There is no indication what led a man to empty his handgun into a loving father and husband in broad daylight Thursday in the Garland District.

But the crime was so violent and shocking, a Spokane judge set a rare bond of $5 million for 28-year-old Caleb Carder who was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection to the killing.

"I've never seen a bond this high," said District Court Judge Andrew Biviano.

Joshua Paine, 42, was shot and killed early Thursday morning on the 700 block of West Garland Avenue as he was driving to his job as a clinical engineer in the biomedical field at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, where he's worked since 2015.

"He's my everything," his wife, Leslie Paine said. "I can't believe we are missing his smile."

Video footage from Quinn Advertising, located between Post Street and Wall Street, shows Paine driving his silver Honda Ridgeline down the road as a black 2014 Mercedes speeds up next to him and blocks the front of his car. The Mercedes was driven by Carder, according to court records.

A man suspected to be Carder jumps out of the car and Paine opens his door as the two have a brief argument as they're standing in the street. Carder walks up to Paine as he is standing next to his car and appears to start shooting at him, court records say. Police wrote that he appeared to empty the magazine.

The video footage appears to show Paine running away toward a nearby business as the suspect points a gun at his back and fires. Paine is seen collapsing onto the sidewalk.

Approximately 14 seconds go by until the suspect, identified as Carder, walks over to Paine lying on the sidewalk. He glances at him and calmly walks back to his car sitting in the street. As the suspect is at his car, other vehicles are driving past Paine's body, video shows.

Another 24 seconds goes by until Carder approaches Paine again, this time with a medical kit.

He puts on rubber gloves from the medical kit and begins CPR on Paine while on the phone with police.

When police arrived, they asked Carder "where the shooter went" and he indicated he was the shooter, court records say.

Twelve bullet wounds were found on Paine's body during an autopsy performed that day by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office. Detectives were able to collect ten shell casings in the street and a black handgun from Carder's car.

Carder was originally booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. Police said they found more probable cause to upgrade it to first-degree murder because the actions were "not of someone who was threatened or fearful."

According to court documents, investigators collected footage of the Mercedes following Paine's car two blocks before turning onto Garland Avenue with no indication there was any problem between the drivers. The only confrontation occurred at the area of the shooting, court records say.

"At any point Caleb could have called for assistance, stopped his vehicle, or turned the other direction," Detective Chan Erdman wrote in an affidavit. "...No evidence has been found that Joshua Paine did anything to initiate such a violent reaction from Caleb Carder."

Carder denied a press interview in jail and pleaded not guilty during his first appearance in court Friday. Paine's family watched the proceedings in the gallery as they embraced each other. They asked the judge for the highest bond possible because they "don't want to see the justice system fail" them and have concerns for their safety if Carder is released, a statement from his family said.

Carder's defense asked for a lower bond since he has minimal criminal history in other states. Idaho court records show multiple infractions and a misdemeanor charge for driving under the influence, but Spokane police wrote in the affidavit that Carder has a history of "threatening to use deadly force."

Carder called police in 2023 to report he was being followed in Airway Heights and would "open fire" if the person driving the car approached him, court records say.

Biviano originally questioned why Carder's bond couldn't be set at $2 million, but he maintained the $5 million bond anyway because he could understand why — "...There are dramatic public safety concerns," he said.

Due to the lack of known history about Carder and the circumstances of the shooting, prosecutors asked for a higher bond than normal, according to Spokane County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Preston McCollam.

"Typically, bond requests are reflective of the shocking natures of the crime as well as a lack of information about the resources available to the defendant," he said. McCollam added that prosecutors must also consider that defendants only have to pay 5% of the total bond, so if they have more financial resources it's easier to make bail. Prosecutors in court Friday said they didn't have much information on Carder's financial history, but they know he's employed and owns a 2014 Mercedes ML350. That car's price ranges anywhere from $13,000 to $50,000, according to Kelly Blue Book.

Meanwhile, Paine's family is coping with the sudden loss of a "family man." Sacred Heart Medical Center is also providing support to his team at this time, according to a statement from the hospital.

"Providence is saddened to learn of the murder of one of our caregivers," the statement said. "...We condemn this senseless act of violence in our community. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Joshua Paine's wife, Leslie Paine, said she will miss his smile most. It's what drew her in when they first met — both of them grew up in Hillyard, met through a mutual friend and began dating 25 years ago when Leslie was 15 years old. The two shared so many memories together it's impossible to have a favorite, she said.

Her husband loved hiking, camping, snowmobiling and being around family and friends. But most of all, he loved his 20-year-old daughter, Shayla.

The family has started a gofundme for funeral expenses and other financial obligations following his death.

"He was the most fun-loving guy with the most awesome smile. I can't believe we are missing his smile," Leslie Paine said. "We're in our forties. This doesn't happen. This doesn't happen at 40."