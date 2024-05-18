‘He doesn’t understand what’s going on’: family of boy,11, accused of killing woman appears in court

The family of an 11-year-old accused of shooting a relative to death appeared in juvenile court on Saturday.

One of the relatives cried as the judge read the case. “He biologically is my cousin. My mom has been his guardian since he was 6 weeks old,” said the family member.

The woman asked the judge to allow other family members to visit the boy, suggesting he might not even be aware of exactly what happened. “He doesn’t understand what’s going on. I don’t even think he knows he killed her,” said the 11-year-old’s biological cousin.

That permission was granted by the judge. The teen’s attorney waved his appearance in court; the alleged shooter has been in custody since Friday, when he was apprehended after police say he opened fire against 55-year-old Sandra Pape King.

The Ocoee Police said King was found shot in her home on Idaho Court, near Clarcona Ocoee Road.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but she did not survive. Channel 9 visited the home hours after the crime happened, but no one answered the door.

About an hour later, a man showed up and said he would make no comments.

A neighbor told Channel 9 he spoke with the victim and the 11-year-old just days before the crime. “I Bought him a few toys, though. He ran out, but he seemed to be a little thin. But I have seen that kind of caught up with his aunt. I thought it was his grandmother, found out it’s his auntie,” said Jackson Genao, who lives near the home.

Channel 9 also spoke with the teen’s defense attorney, but they declined to make any comments at this time. The teen will remain at the detention center until the next court date.

