How does New York’s hottest day compare to the rest of the US?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — On some of these hottest days, you really could fry an egg on the sidewalk or the hood of your car – but could it be worse in other parts of the country?

West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky all have fairly average hottest days, for instance. In fact, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information, the average hottest day is 114.2 degrees Fahrenheit. West Virginia’s is 112 degrees, Ohio’s is 113, and Kentucky’s is 114, according to the data.

West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky’s hottest days barely compete with the scorchers felt in the West and Southwest.

The hottest day on record overall was recorded in California with a scorching 134 degrees Fahrenheit, the data shows. Right behind California are southwestern states known for their extreme heat: Arizona (128 degrees) and Nevada (125 degrees).

For the most part, the farther west you go in the contiguous U.S., the hotter the hottest days are.

The coolest hottest days still hit triple digits thanks to Alaska and Hawaii, both with a chilling 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the data shows. Other states on the low end include Rhode Island (104), Maine (105) and Connecticut (106).

The newest hottest day happened in 2021 in three states: Washington (120), Oregon (119) and Utah (117). The oldest hottest day was all the way back in 1898 in Maine where they hit 109 degrees Fahrenheit.

