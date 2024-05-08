Does Wisconsin have any Ivy League schools? It does now, according to Forbes

America's Ivy League institutions have faced complaints in recent years over admissions policies and, in response, Forbes recently introduced its list of the "New Ivies"— the 10 public and 10 private universities it says are producing successful and driven graduates.

On the list is the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which also ranks among the top national universities in the state, and across the country.

Forbes used 2022 admissions data, and then screened schools with high standardized test scores to whittle down a list of 1,743 colleges of at least 4,000 students to create its top 10 list. Here's a look at the survey.

These are the top 10 public Ivy League schools, according to Forbes

Forbes selected the following 10 public universities as its "New Ivies." Military academies aren't included in this list, and California universities were excluded because they don't consider test scores.

Binghamton University (New York)

Georgia Institute of Technology

University of Floridia

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Maryland-College Park

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill

University of Texas-Austin

University of Virginia

University of Wisconsin-Madison

These are the top 10 'new' private Ivy League schools, according to Forbes

These are the 10 private schools, located in nine states and Washington D.C., picked by Forbes as its "New Ivies." This analysis excludes schools with fewer than 4,000 students, the eight old Ivies and four "Ivy-plus" schools —Stanford, MIT, Duke and Chicago.

Boston College (Massachusetts)

Carnegie Mellon University (Pennsylvania)

Emory University (Georgia)

Georgetown University (District of Columbia)

John Hopkins University (Maryland)

Northwestern University (Illinois)

Rice University (Texas)

University of Notre Dame (Indiana)

University of Southern California

Vanderbilt University (Tennessee)

The original Ivy League schools:

Brown University (Rhode Island)

Columbia University (New York)

Cornell University (New York)

Dartmouth College (New Hampshire)

Harvard University (Massachusetts)

University of Pennsylvania

Princeton University (New Jersey)

Yale University (Connecticut)

