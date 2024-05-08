Does Wisconsin have any Ivy League schools? It does now, according to Forbes
America's Ivy League institutions have faced complaints in recent years over admissions policies and, in response, Forbes recently introduced its list of the "New Ivies"— the 10 public and 10 private universities it says are producing successful and driven graduates.
On the list is the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which also ranks among the top national universities in the state, and across the country.
Forbes used 2022 admissions data, and then screened schools with high standardized test scores to whittle down a list of 1,743 colleges of at least 4,000 students to create its top 10 list. Here's a look at the survey.
These are the top 10 public Ivy League schools, according to Forbes
Forbes selected the following 10 public universities as its "New Ivies." Military academies aren't included in this list, and California universities were excluded because they don't consider test scores.
Binghamton University (New York)
Georgia Institute of Technology
University of Floridia
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
University of Maryland-College Park
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
University of Texas-Austin
University of Virginia
University of Wisconsin-Madison
These are the top 10 'new' private Ivy League schools, according to Forbes
These are the 10 private schools, located in nine states and Washington D.C., picked by Forbes as its "New Ivies." This analysis excludes schools with fewer than 4,000 students, the eight old Ivies and four "Ivy-plus" schools —Stanford, MIT, Duke and Chicago.
Boston College (Massachusetts)
Carnegie Mellon University (Pennsylvania)
Emory University (Georgia)
Georgetown University (District of Columbia)
John Hopkins University (Maryland)
Northwestern University (Illinois)
Rice University (Texas)
University of Notre Dame (Indiana)
University of Southern California
Vanderbilt University (Tennessee)
The original Ivy League schools:
Brown University (Rhode Island)
Columbia University (New York)
Cornell University (New York)
Dartmouth College (New Hampshire)
Harvard University (Massachusetts)
University of Pennsylvania
Princeton University (New Jersey)
Yale University (Connecticut)
