Does Trump Want a 19th-Century World Order?

It marked the end of an era when British Prime Minister Harold Wilson announced in 1968 that British forces east of Suez would withdraw in 1971. The United Kingdom was no longer willing and able to sustain its overseas role. While it is still too early to draw such a conclusion, President Donald Trump’s rejection of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) on Jan. 23rd, his first full day in office, seemed to have a whiff of Wilson’s announcement to it. Not by design, as in Britain’s case, but by default.

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis’s reassurances about U.S. security commitments to Japan and South Korea during his visit to Asia last week were an important step toward assuaging alarm and skepticism about the trajectory of U.S. regional policy. But these assurances are rivaled by another set of ideas held by members of the White House inner circle. For the moment, there are two Trump foreign policies, with little clarity about which one will prevail.

Trump’s initial moves were emblematic of an anti-globalist worldview. The Obama administration portrayed the TPP as a foundation of a U.S. “rebalance” to Asia. The deal was to be the underpinning of a deepened U.S. economic role in the Asia-Pacific region and a renewed U.S. commitment there. Complemented by an enhanced U.S. military presence and more active partnerships and alliances, it sent a strong message that the U.S. role was durable and substantive. Ash Carter, who was defense secretary at the time, said, “TPP is as important to me as another aircraft carrier.”

Yet Trump’s scrapping of TPP (with no hint of a comparable alternative) — not to mention dissing Australia, a key and loyal U.S. ally — with one signature raised anew Asian doubts about U.S. credibility. Australia’s ambassador to the United States, Joe Hockey, observed, “By ratifying the TPP, the United States will ensure it will continue to have a major leadership role in the Asia-Pacific region…. The cost of failure may well be too great to imagine.”

He is not alone in his disillusionment. Last August, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said, “For America’s friends and partners, ratifying TPP is a litmus test of your credibility and seriousness of purpose.” In an October interview with Time magazine, he went on to say, “The one big thing which you have done is to settle the TPP…. Now you say, ‘I will walk away, that I do not believe in this deal.’ How can anyone believe in you anymore?”

We have heard similar views echoing across the region, from Southeast Asia to Japan. Trump is committed to a 350-ship Navy and boosting the U.S. military presence in Asia, a part of the “rebalance” that many felt was not adequately resourced. Countries in Asia appreciate these positions. But, given that business matters first and foremost in the region, how can the United States sustain its leading role in Asia?

The logic of “America First” holds that the United States should no longer take the lead in fighting the wars of others: Every foreign policy action must bring demonstrable benefits to the United States. Will a security guarantor role be sustainable, when the United States is getting fewer and fewer economic benefits as Asian countries increasingly trade and invest within Asia, and as the United States looks inward? Trump’s periodic disparaging of alliances creates confusion in the region. The fear is that for many in Asia, “America First” sounds a lot like, “You’re on your own.” If Trump wants to sustain a leading U.S. role in the Asia-Pacific — as Mattis’s comments suggest — he has a steep hill to climb in order to undo the blows to U.S. credibility.

Negotiations for an Asia-Pacific free trade area began under President George W. Bush and were expanded into the TPP by the Obama administration. The TPP represented the critical economic element in the Obama administration’s policy toward Asia and recognition of the region’s strategic importance to American prosperity and security in the 21st century.

It’s not hard to fathom why the last two administrations wanted to increase U.S. engagement in the Asia. It remains one of the fastest growing regions in the world, with annual growth rate of 6.8 percent in 2014, accounting for about 40 percent of global growth. In 2015 U.S. trade with Asia totaled over $1.5 trillion. In 2014, U.S. exports to the Asia-Pacific region represented 27.8 percent of total exports. In 2012, 32 percent of U.S. export-related jobs —1.2 million American workers — were employed in trade with the region, an increase of 52 percent over 2002. In 2011, 68 percent of all congressional districts exported more than $500 million to the region, with 39 states sending approximately 25 percent of their exports to the region. Moreover, the United States has some $778 billion in direct investment in Asia; Asians invested another $513 billion in the United States.