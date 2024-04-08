How does a town of 200 prepare for 100,000 eclipse visitors? For Hochatown, tourism is 'our bread and butter'

The view from Beavers Bend Lodge overlooks Broken Bow Lake ahead of Monday's eclipse. Oklahoma Highway Patrol set up a headquarters at the lakefront, including their motorcycle detail.

Millions of Americans will watch the sky darken on Monday as the moon completely blocks out the sun for a few short minutes.

Many of those in the path of the total solar eclipse will be visitors from near and far — and tens of thousands of them are expected to watch the celestial event from a small town nestled in Oklahoma's Kiamichi Mountains.

Hochatown, Oklahoma, is a town of 200 residents, but don't let that number fool you. The community is flush with tourists every weekend, mostly coming from Texas to relax in a cabin and spend time in the outdoors, thanks to its proximity to Beavers Bend State Park and Broken Bow Lake.

But the number of visitors to Hochatown, which is located on either side of the two-lane State Highway 259, could be up to 100,000 on Monday, the day it will be in the path of totality of the 2024 solar eclipse.

That's double what they see on a fully booked weekend, said Mayor Dian Jordan.

A sign advertises all-day parking for Monday's total solar eclipse in Hochatown, Oklahoma.

50,000 to 100,000 visitors for the eclipse? That's Hochatown's 'bread and butter'

How will the town handle so many?

"We're used to dealing with tourists," Jordan said. "I mean, that's our bread and butter, those are our businesses. We feed them, we take care of them, we house them, we entertain them. So we feel like the eclipse is just another weekend."

Hochatown sees an average of 30,000 each weekend and expects 50,000 this weekend with accommodations 95% booked. With only one way in and out of town, the town is no stranger to backed-up traffic, and businesses are used to serving thousands each weekend.

Extra port-a-potties have been placed in Beavers Bend State Park ahead of the eclipse.

But of course, some additional preparations are being made. Like the 30 port-a-potties the town rented to be placed up and down the highway.

And Jordan said because McCurtain County is the only county in Oklahoma seeing 100% totality, it's been easy to get help from the state.

Along with Oklahoma National Guard troops, 70 additional highway patrolmen will be present. The McCurtain County Health Department also has called in extra sanitarians to inspect restaurants.

"If this had been the whole state, we would have been struggling for resources," Jordan said. "But as it is, they understand, we're a brand-new town, we're all volunteers."

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicle stationed outside Beavers Bend Lodge in Beavers Bend State Park, just outside of Hochatown, ahead of the eclipse.

Traffic gridlock expected on two-lane highway through Hochatown

One of the biggest concerns is the expected traffic gridlock as thousands try to make their way along the two-lane highway.

But Jordan said the town, and all of McCurtain County, has been preparing for more than a year for the chaos the eclipse is likely to bring.

Hochatown's Community Emergency Response Team is prepared to hop on ATVs and ride on the side of the highway, in case of emergencies.

The members of the Hochatown Volunteer Fire Department will stay in a home close to town so they can be present without worrying about traffic. The same is true for the rural water district employees, who will stay at the water department in case they need to respond to broken water lines or other emergencies.

Hochatown businesses make plans ahead of solar eclipse

Business owners are planning some changes, as well, including having employees stay at work the night before the eclipse, and plan to potentially stay Monday night, too.

The Hochatown Rescue Center and Petting Zoo will be fully staffed on Monday, and employees are prepared to have "a slumber party," said supervisor Kayla Tucker.

"It's one of those things where we've never had to face this before, so we're not fully sure what to expect," Tucker said. "We just kind of expect the worst and be prepared for that, and hope for the best."

The local hardware store has ordered extra emergency supplies like tarps, flashlights and gas cans, Jordan said.

At the Beavers Bend Mining Co., which is just north of the entrance to Beavers Bend State Park and is within walking distance of the petting zoo, owner Billy Brooks said the idea of the eclipse and so many people coming to town is "a little unnerving."

"How do you prepare for something that the town has never really experienced?" Brooks asked. "I mean, you can prepare to a certain extent, and you try to guess what people are going to do. You try to guess how many people are going to be here ... what kind of dangers, what kind of unique situations you're going to encounter. But that's what they are. They're guesses. And so we hope we guess correctly."

Brooks said they will have a food truck on-site ready to grill and serve more than their typical coffee and pastries, anticipating some customers may not be able to leave due to traffic. He also said they are adding several new activities — in addition to panning for real gemstones, uncovering dinosaur fossils and playing at Pirate's Cove — to keep people entertained before and after the eclipse.

Brooks, his wife and their Yorkie will stay in their RV on-site, expecting difficulties getting back to their home in Broken Bow. He also said his employees are prepared to spend the night if the need arises.

Tips for visiting Hochatown during the 2024 solar eclipse

Randy Ennen, Josline Ennen and their son, Eli Ennen, are visiting Hochatown from Fort Smith, Arkansas, to view the total solar eclipse. The Ennen family experienced a partial eclipse in 2017 and are excited to see 100% totality.

Hochatown's mayor and business owners have some tips for eclipse visitors:

Fill up with gas before you get to town. Don't expect to be able to get gas in Hochatown or on your way out, in case of fuel shortages due to trucks carrying fuel not being able to reach gas stations.

If you're staying overnight, bring all your food with you to your cabin. The nearest grocery store (Pruett's Food) is 10 miles south in Broken Bow.

Keep food and medical supplies in your vehicle. There's no telling how long you'll be stuck in traffic.

Bring plenty of cash. At some point, cellular service may go down, affecting businesses' ability to accept credit and debit cards.

Bring a physical map, or screenshots on your phone, in case you lose service.

Pre-program any emergency phone numbers you may need, like local first responders and the management for your cabin.

Make contingency plans in case you're unable to make it home after the eclipse, including a plan for someone to care for any animals back home.

Bring your own eclipse glasses in case businesses run out.

Make sure you're not parking on private property, like someone's backyard.

Most importantly, Jordan is asking visitors to "bring their patience. It's a party, it's a celestial event, just plan on having a good time."

Total solar eclipse

When: The eclipse will cross southeastern Oklahoma at the Red River about 12:27 p.m. Monday and exit the state about 3:07 p.m.

Totality path: It will completely cover McCurtain County and partially cover Choctaw, Bryan, Atoka, Pushmataha, Latimer and Le Flore counties. It will last only from about 1:44 p.m. to 1:51 p.m.

Statewide: Much of Oklahoma will have at least 90% totality.

Viewing: Be prepared with special eclipse glasses, which will be required to block out the sun's harmful rays.

