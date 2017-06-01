Does the Time of the Month Affect Your Workout Results?

Exercise is always good for you – but a study suggests that for women, the time of the month may affect how much fat they burn.

The study claims women who work out at the end of their menstrual cycles may burn more calories for fat. “A female’s hormones at this time are the most comparable to a man’s, because of the increase in progesterone, which promotes the burning of fat as an energy source,” explains ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork.

For most effective workouts, some experts suggest pilates, yoga, and strength training during a woman’s period, and high-intensity workouts after ovulation.

“That’s one I’d never heard before,” Dr. Stork admits. “But now you know!”