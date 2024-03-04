When does spring break start in Florida? Here’s a list by schools

Spring break has begun around the country as students escape the classrooms for a week or two to relax and unwind. The holidays officially run from March 2 through the 30th but each college, university and county school district runs on its own schedule.

Spring breakers from around the country are already flocking to Florida in droves for a break from the cold. In Daytona Beach, they're hitting at the same time as a few hundred thousand bikers for Bike Week 2024. Panama City Beach Police have put out the warning for breakers to be good because the city doesn't have a "real fun jail." Fort Lauderdale, the home of spring break, is "embracing" the event while Miami Beach is trying to shut theirs down. The Florida Highway Patrol has started a campaign warning breakers of the dangers of impaired driving.

The weather is expected to be warm all month, with temperatures in the 70s across most of the state, although rain is always an issue. There is a massive amount of sargassum, the smelly brown seaweed that blanketed Florida shores last year, floating our way again out in the Atlantic basin but it isn't expected to start hitting our beaches until late March or April and no red tide has been reported at any state locations. However, there is a measles outbreak in Broward to be aware of.

For students and families planning their vacations, travel got a little more restricted this year with travel advisories issued for popular cruise destinations in the Bahamas and Jamaica and a crime warning for Mexico. But there are plenty of popular Florida destinations, a few beach towns you might not have considered, two beaches that made a worldwide "hottest" list, and even 10 Florida islands to visit.

Here are the spring break dates for Florida schools. Dates are subject to change to meet conditions, i.e. hurricanes.

