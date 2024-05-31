What does the RI GOP think of Trump's conviction? It's 'a witch hunt.'

PROVIDENCE - The Rhode Island Republican Party has declared its "unequivocal support" for former President Donald Trump, despite his criminal conviction.

On the night of Trump's conviction by a jury of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover-up a sex scandal, Rhode Island GOP Chairman Joe Powers expressed his belief that that the "ruling is a part of what President Trump has accurately described as a 'witch hunt.'"

"This relentless pursuit of President Trump is an attempt to undermine his achievements and distract from the real issues facing our nation" Powers said. "We trust that the higher courts will overturn this politically motivated decision. Our faith in the judicial system remains strong, and we believe that justice will be served in the end."

RI GOP pushes for unity in the party after Trump conviction

It is not yet clear the extent to which other Rhode Island Republicans share his view of the jury verdict in the case involving hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and a "catch and kill" effort to prevent damaging stories from becoming public is unknown.

But Powers, in his statement, called for "unity within the party" and urged party members to "rally behind President Trump.''

"This is a crucial moment for our party and our country, we must remain vigilant and united, stand together, show our unwavering support for President Trump and our commitment to upholding the principles of justice and fairness,'' he said.

“The ultimate verdict will be on November 5th.”

Other RI Republican groups speak

And the off-shoot, Rhode Island Young Republicans, sought to raise money off the verdict with "Dear Patriot" fundraising appeal that said:

"Today marks a pivotal moment in our nation's history. The Democrat’s weaponization of our justice system has culminated in a guilty verdict against President Donald Trump. They are pulling out all the stops to prevent him from running and getting elected this November."

"Will you stand for this?" wrote the group's president, Ken Naylor, "By pitching in today, you can help us defend not only President Trump but also every Republican candidate up and down the ballot this November."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI GOP declares unequivocal support for Trump after his felony conviction