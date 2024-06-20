What does rent cost in metro Phoenix? See how prices in these 6 cities compare

The median price for a rental in the United States is $1,995 a month, a new study shows.

A rental in metro Phoenix will likely run you a bit more than that though. With the Valley's rapid growth, it can be difficult to find a rental for a reasonable price in the area you want to live.

However, two Arizona cities were recently ranked among the 10 best United States cities for renters in a recent Forbes study that analyzed affordability and availability of rentals in 95 U.S. cities, including six metro Phoenix cities.

Here's how much rent costs in metro Phoenix cities, according to a Forbes study.

Chandler

Median monthly rent : $2,465

Rent as percent of income : 23.4%

Change in price from May 2023 to May 2024 : $14 increase

Rentals available per 100,000 households: 26

Glendale

Median monthly rent : $2,070

Rent as percent of income : 23.4%

Change in price from May 2023 to May 2024 : $28 increase

Rentals available per 100,000 households: 21

Gilbert

Median monthly rent : $2,491

Rent as percent of income : 17.4%

Change in price from May 2023 to May 2024 : $9 decrease

Rentals available per 100,000 households: 25

Mesa

Median monthly rent : $2,100

Rent as percent of income : 23.4%

Change in price from May 2023 to May 2024 : $74 increase

Rentals available per 100,000 households: 40

Phoenix

Median monthly rent : $2,100

Rent as percent of income : 23.4%

Change in price from May 2023 to May 2024: $62 decrease

Rentals available per 100,000 households: 181

Scottsdale

Median monthly rent: $3,000

Rent as percent of income: 23%

Change in price from May 2023 to May 2024: $295 decrease

Rentals available per 100,000 households: 63

