What does rent cost in metro Phoenix? See how prices in these 6 cities compare
The median price for a rental in the United States is $1,995 a month, a new study shows.
A rental in metro Phoenix will likely run you a bit more than that though. With the Valley's rapid growth, it can be difficult to find a rental for a reasonable price in the area you want to live.
However, two Arizona cities were recently ranked among the 10 best United States cities for renters in a recent Forbes study that analyzed affordability and availability of rentals in 95 U.S. cities, including six metro Phoenix cities.
Here's how much rent costs in metro Phoenix cities, according to a Forbes study.
Chandler
Median monthly rent: $2,465
Rent as percent of income: 23.4%
Change in price from May 2023 to May 2024: $14 increase
Rentals available per 100,000 households: 26
Glendale
Median monthly rent: $2,070
Rent as percent of income: 23.4%
Change in price from May 2023 to May 2024: $28 increase
Rentals available per 100,000 households: 21
Gilbert
Median monthly rent: $2,491
Rent as percent of income: 17.4%
Change in price from May 2023 to May 2024: $9 decrease
Rentals available per 100,000 households: 25
Valley news: These 2 Arizona cities grew even more than metro Phoenix last year
Mesa
Median monthly rent: $2,100
Rent as percent of income: 23.4%
Change in price from May 2023 to May 2024: $74 increase
Rentals available per 100,000 households: 40
Phoenix
Median monthly rent: $2,100
Rent as percent of income: 23.4%
Change in price from May 2023 to May 2024: $62 decrease
Rentals available per 100,000 households: 181
Scottsdale
Median monthly rent: $3,000
Rent as percent of income: 23%
Change in price from May 2023 to May 2024: $295 decrease
Rentals available per 100,000 households: 63
Looking for love? Arizona is one of the worst states for singles. Here's why
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Here's how much renters can expect to pay in metro Phoenix