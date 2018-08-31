Does Pumpkin Spice Cause Constipation? Science and Memes Provide an Answer

Until yesterday, I’d never heard of the connection between pumpkin spice and constipation. But apparently, I’m the only one. This week, so many people wanted to know whether pumpkin spice causes constipation that Google Trends showed that three of the top 10 queries containing “pumpkin spice” included the word “constipation.” Pumpkin spice made headlines this week because Starbucks broke out its iconic pumpkin spice latte earlier than usual, but there hadn’t been anything in the news about unexpected gastrointestinal issues.

To set the record straight, the simple answer to the question is no, pumpkin spice almost certainly does not cause constipation. If anything, pumpkin spice ingredients like ginger and allspice will promote regularity, not to mention coffee’s reliable habit of moving bowels. But the reason people are even asking this bizarre question will lead you down the best kind of internet rabbit hole: a very stupid one. Come, join me.

Like all of the most prolific internet hoaxes, this one started as a Twitter meme. The most popular version of the meme says: “September 22nd is the first day of Fall. Not today. Not tomorrow. Put down the pumpkin And stop being a life ruiner. P.S. Pumpkin spice causes constipation.” That was it. It’s your standard internet copypasta; one that’s been replicated so many times, with each iteration creating so many subtle differences in language that it’s nearly impossible to figure out who said it first.

Here's just a handful of the pumpkin spice tweets.

In my attempt to find a clear point of origin, I started by finding the most recent use of the phrase:

Google Trends showed a spike in searches for "pumpkin spice constipation" on August 15.

Google Trends showed a spike on August 15, 2018. A search for new web posts on that date revealed one from the site “me.me,” which hosts thousands of mass-market memes, like Someecards. It’s a basic Twitter screenshot meme.