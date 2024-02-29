Does the perfect mid-century modern home exist? This one for sale in Texas comes close

A stunning piece of architecture has landed on the real estate market in Waco, Texas, for $675,000. And it’s a type of house you don’t see in newly constructed areas.

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom is the classic mid-century modern build that was made extremely famous by architects like Frank Lloyd Wright, Joe Fabris and Milton Ryan. While this particular residence doesn’t have an architect with a famous pedigree, it does come close to MCM perfection thanks to it’s striking interior.

“Discover the allure of mid-century modern living in this Waco, TX home set on a sprawling .75-acre lot,” the listing on Realtor.com says.

“Its iconic design boasts clean lines, beamed ceilings & expansive windows, bathing the interior in natural light. The original stainless-steel countertops, center island with prep sink & ample cabinet space define the spacious kitchen, while a vast deck offers stunning views of Live Oaks & a serene, wooded backdrop, featuring both covered and uncovered patios.”

Built in 1956, the 3,494-square-foot home has a throwback vintage feel with its decor, fireplace and warm tones spread throughout.

Features include:

Original terrazzo tile floors

Large bedrooms

Built-in cabinets

Walk-in closet

“Its remarkable design, from the distinctive features to the seamless indoor-outdoor transition, invites you to savor the timeless appeal of mid-century living,” the listing says.

Waco is about 90 miles south of Fort Worth.

