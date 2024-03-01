Does Pender County need a stricter tree removal ordinance? One commissioner thinks so.

A view of the land that developers Mungo Homes cleared that was once part of the Abbey Nature Preserve. The rest of the Abbey Nature Preserve backs up to the future development.

The chairman of the Pender County Board of Commissioners wants his colleagues to consider creating a new and improved tree ordinance after the removal of hundreds of century-old trees that were in Scotts Hill for years.

The conversation came up at a recent commissioners' meeting after South Carolina-based Mungo Homes cleared land that was once a part of the Abbey Nature Preserve to make way for a new housing development.

Mungo Homes bought the 242 acres of land in July 2022, which included Abbey Nature Preserve and all of the public access trails leading to it.

Pender County and Mungo Homes reached an agreement for the county to lease the park for $5 a year. The park is protected by a conservation easement from the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust.

The land, off of Scotts Hill Road, is rich with history as it is also home to the Poplar Grove Plantation, which dates back to the 1800s, with many trees dating back to that time as well.

To some, the clear-cutting of the trees has been a difficult sight to see.

Local residents took to Facebook to voice their concerns over this happening and to post pictures of the clear-cut land, but under current Pender County ordinances, the developers are allowed to do so.

"I would like to encourage that we get back on trying to figure a tree ordinance out that doesn't take two-inch trees to replace a hundred-year-old oak tree," Commissioners Chairman Brad George said.

Commissioner Jackie Newton suggested looking at putting a moratorium on certain trees.

A view of the land developers cleared in Scotts Hill next to Abbey Nature Preserve. This photo was taken from the back porch of the manor house at Poplar Grove.

The current ordinance

Under the Unified Development Ordinance that was adopted on Aug. 15, 2022, a zoning text amendment allows developers to start clearing land before the issuance of clearing and grading permits. This part of the ordinance was amended on Aug. 15, 2022, and is still currently in effect.

A significant tree survey is also required for any commercial or industrial zoned property and all mixed use districts. This is not required for land that is in a designated Special Flood Hazard Area, jurisdictional and coastal wetlands and wetland buffers, designated areas of environmental concern and stream buffers.

Significant trees include an American holly, a flowering dogwood, a water oak, a live oak, and other trees with certain trunk caliper measurements.

The specific requirements for tree surveys can be found in Pender County's Unified Development Ordinance.

What's next?

George didn't make a motion, but he said he would like to find a way to repeal that ordinance until they can put together a new tree ordinance.

"Everything is clear-cut and I really think there's got to be a way to at least leave some trees," George said.

George said that it's been hard to see trees cleared out that have been there for years and that it's also a concern for flooding in the future.

He said Scottsdale and Oakdale are both areas that have had issues in the past just from rain storms, so he is worried about the future of the area when another hurricane or tropical storm comes.

