Does Olaplex Really Work? Your Split Ends Will Think So

Give me your color-treated, your damaged strands, and your poor dry locks.

If you’ve miraculously yet to hear of the hair witchery that is Olaplex, you’re in for a treat. Although Olaplex has historically been a strictly salon-usage brand, their hair perfector is the brand’s answer to salon-soft hair at home.

What is Olaplex, and how does it strengthen hair?

Olaplex No. 3 ― the at-home version of this miracle brand ― can be used on any and all hair types. (Hint: Olaplex No. 3 isn’t only for blonde hair, either). Plus, it was designed to be used by novices who might normally leave these kinds of salon hacks at, well, the salon, in the hands of their stylist.

Keep in mind that this “perfector” isn’t a conditioner, but rather an at-home bond builder that “relinks the broken disulfide bonds in every type of hair providing real, structural repair that works from within.” Think of it as an at-home hair strengthener that you can use between salon visits.

Better yet, it’s ridiculously simple to use at home. After recently getting blonde highlights on naturally curly hair, I tried No.3 for the first time after hearing about its hair-healing superpowers from avid cult users. The result? My hair instantly had less frizz, more bounce, stronger coils, and I didn’t notice as many flyaways. Win, win, win, win.

Basically, this little vial is your hair’s new repair pal. Check out my tips and tricks for using Olaplex’s at-home perfector on your own hair to get stronger and softer hair.

1. Gently cleanse hair

If it’s been quite some time since you last cleansed your hair, or if your hair has a lot of product buildup or oils present, give your hair a quick wash to remove any debris that may interfere with the product deeply penetrating your hair folicles.

2. Apply the product to damp hair and comb through

Make sure your hair is slightly towel-dried, and apply the product to your hair, focusing mainly on the pieces that have the most damage. Because I had highlights recently done on the top of my hair, I focused on the highlighted sections more than my un-colored hair underneath.

Keep in mind that you don’t have to use a lot. Just saturate the parts of your hair that need the most help, comb through, and leave it alone. No need to go over sections twice.

3. Leave on for at least 10 minutes

Most recommend leaving on for at least 10 minutes. Though, the longer you leave on, the better it works. I left on for about three hours and saw fantastic results, though on their Instagram, Olaplex says you can even leave it on overnight ― just be sure to keep it out of your eyes.

When I'm feeling really dry and damaged, I'll even use it as a treatment overnight and shampoo in the morning. Even after just one use, I guarantee you will feel results! Expert Review from Loxa Beauty

4. Rinse, cleanse, condition, and style

Remember that this is not a leave-in treatment and must be washed out of the hair ― even if you leave it overnight. Rinse No.3 out of your hair, shampoo, condition, and style as you normally would!

Simple enough, right? What’s awesome about this treatment is it’s gentle yet effective enough to do once a week ― and I know I’m doing something good for my hair, which is hard to come by in the age of straighteners, blow dryers, curling irons and more.

Have you tried Olaplex at home? Let us know your personal tips and tricks!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.