How does Oklahoma stack up in the SEC? All 16 colleges ranked academically by US News
U.S. News recently released its 2024 college rankings, and while the University of Oklahoma didn't rank in the top 100, the school did rank in the top 10 among universities in the Southeastern Conference.
OU and the University of Texas will move from the Big 12 to the SEC in time for the 2024 college football season.
Here’s where every SEC school nationally ranks, according to U.S. News.
16. Mississippi State University
City: Starkville, Mississippi
Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 21,988
U.S. News ranking: No. 216 (tied)
In-state cost: $9,815
Acceptance rate: 70%
15. Louisiana State University - Baton Rouge (LSU)
City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 32,666
U.S. News ranking: No. 185
In-state cost: $11,954
Acceptance rate: 76%
14. University of Arkansas
City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
Undergraduate enrollement in fall 2023: 32,140
U.S. News ranking: No. 178
In-state cost: $9,748
Acceptance rate: 79%
13. The University of Alabama
City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 39,623
U.S. News ranking: No. 170
In-state cost: $11,900
Acceptance rate: 80%
12. University of Mississippi (Ole Miss)
City: Oxford, Mississippi
Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 24,710
U.S. News ranking: No. 163
In-state cost: $9,412
Acceptance rate: 97%
11. University of Kentucky
City: Lexington, Kentucky
Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 34,000
U.S. News ranking: No. 159
In-state cost: $13,212
Acceptance rate: 95%
10. University of South Carolina
City: Columbia, South Carolina
Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 36,300
U.S. News ranking: No. 124 (tied)
In-state cost: $12,688
Acceptance rate: 64%
9. University of Oklahoma
City: Norman, Oklahoma
Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 28,264
U.S. News ranking: No. 124 (tied)
In-state cost: $9,312
Acceptance rate: 73%
8. University of Missouri
City: Columbus, Missouri
Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 23,629
U.S. News ranking: No. 124 (tied)
In-state cost: $14,192
Acceptance rate: 79%
7. University of Tennessee, Knoxville
City: Knoxville, Tennessee
Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 36,000
U.S. News ranking: No. 216 (tied)
In-state cost: $13,244
Acceptance rate: 68%
6. Auburn University
City: Auburn, Alabama
Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 35,015
U.S. News ranking: No. 93
In-state cost: $12,536
Acceptance rate: 44%
5. University of Georgia
City: Athens, Georgia
Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 30,166
U.S. News ranking: No. 47 (tied)
In-state cost: $11,180
Acceptance rate: 43%
4. Texas A&M University
City: College Station, Texas
Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 69,598
U.S. News ranking: No. 47 (tied)
In-state cost: $12,413
Acceptance rate: 63%
3. University of Texas at Austin
City: Austin, Texas
Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 53,082
U.S. News ranking: No. 32
In-state cost: $11,698
Acceptance rate: 31%
2. University of Florida
City: Gainsville, Florida
Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2022: 34,552
U.S. News ranking: No. 28
In-state cost: $6,381
Acceptance rate: 23%
1. Vanderbilt University
City: Nashville, Tennessee
Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 7,152
U.S. News ranking: No. 18
Tuition: $63,946
Acceptance rate: 7%
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma joins SEC: How do SEC rank academically?