How does the NJ legislature decide on pork — or budget appropriations?

The details of how more than $383 million was spent this year by state legislators on pork projects quietly appeared on the New Jersey Legislature website a few weeks ago — 11 months after the state budget was approved and just weeks before the next year’s budget is set to be voted on.

This universal but controversial spending practice, known as pork, is when lawmakers seek taxpayer dollars for pet projects that benefit their districts. Except, in New Jersey, the budget process — and last-minute pork additions — have gotten so out of hand that the lawmakers themselves, and the public at large, are not informed in advance of the budget’s approval about what projects are getting funded, how much it’s costing and how some projects are chosen over others.

Last year, Garden State lawmakers approved a $54.3 billion spending without many legislators seeing the full budget; others said they did receive a budget document but it was filled with errors.

NorthJersey.com reviewed all 230 so-called pork projects that received funding through the state Department of Community Affairs for the current fiscal year and found that while some went to causes like supporting homeless services, Meals on Wheels programs, and youth advocacy and trauma services, some went to more lavish expenses, like marina improvements that include a “fully functional tiki bar” — in the district represented by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin or golf course clubhouse renovations and new ice rinks — sponsored by Senate President Nick Scutari.

Gov. Phil Murphy delivers the budget address in the assembly chambers of the New Jersey Statehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

The biggest-ticket items went to the most politically connected lawmakers or local politicians. Camden — a city under scrutiny after a long-time Democratic Party machine leader, George Norcross, was indicted on criminal charges for allegedly co-opting government entities to favor his businesses to enrich himself — alone received the biggest chunk of pork spending in FY2024, $53 million for 12 projects.

NJ 'public is starving for transparency'

Accountability for this spending ultimately falls to the Legislature — and therefore the party in power, which is currently the Democrats, who have the majority in both chambers of the Legislature, but as John Reitmeyer of NJ Spotlight News reported earlier this week, the decisions tend to fall to “three men in a room” — Gov. Phil Murphy and the aforementioned legislative leaders Coughlin and Scutari.

“They decide which projects they want to fund … The leadership of each house is going to basically decide how the process is going to work,” said Marc Pfieffer, assistant director of the Bloustein Local Government Research Center at Rutgers University.

As to when the public finds out exactly where the money is going is a different matter though.

Republican state Sen. Michael Testa has served on the budget committee for five years and said that one of the things he’s learned is the “public is starving for transparency and accountability.”

"It took 11 months for us to garner this information,” he said. “That sort of goes against what the public — and certainly what the members of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee — deserve when we're analyzing proposed budgets in the state of New Jersey.”

This is not a comprehensive list either and Testa noted that details from the applications of some “perplexing line items” such as one for a dominoes club and another for a lacrosse association are still not available but the “frivolous purposes” for other grants are “really questionable at best.”

Testa highlighted the $4 million for the tiki bar being appropriated while school districts have cut staffing and extracurricular activities as a way the state is “trading necessities for luxuries.”

Pfieffer said that it’s up to the Legislature to require the information to be made public and they tend to be “hustling” to get these projects into the budget bill at the end of the process each year.

“There's no effective public knowledge of that until that budget bill is actually pops out of the process,” he said. “No one's really going to know, but that's on the Legislature. That's their internal process of how they manage their affairs.”

Rhonda Schaffler of the Assembly Majority Office said lawmakers "listen to their constituents about how to make their communities better" when it comes to deciding what to prioritize and "projects that include investing in clean drinking water, improving public safety and redeveloping underutilized areas to further economic activity are appropriate uses of state funds."

Senate Democrats declined to comment.

Testa also acknowledged that while the deadline for the fiscal year 2025 budget looms, nothing has been made available to him yet.

“Last year, we were handed a budget at, dare I say, the 12th hour, let alone the 11th hour, and it is a huge document,” he said. “We were summarily dismissed when we showed our complaints and our disdain for the fact that we deserve as members of the Senate Budget and Appropriation Committee to be part of those discussions earlier and to have documents in hand and we simply don't.”

Is there accountability?

Once the Legislature approves the budget — and therefore the pork spending — the rest is handled by the DCA.

Lisa Ryan, a DCA spokeswoman, said the 230 pork grants make up a “very small portion of what the Department does overall.”

Pfeiffer said DCA has become the home of these kinds of grants because, over time, the staff and grant office in the department developed the expertise needed to handle them, especially given the fact that there could be hundreds of grants made in any given year.

Pfieffer said that DCA is important in the process because they maintain a grant agreement between the state and the entity, whether it’s a municipality, a county or a nonprofit “that talks about who's going to do the work as well what it's for, to make sure it's legally binding once the project's done.”

“There's some accountability for it,” he said. “It's basically the control process to make sure that the Legislature says, ‘Okay, we're going to get some money to this organization for this purpose. You're actually going to do it right?’”

There are progress reports required for legislative grants and recipients have to submit expenditures and billing information to show funds were used, Ryan said.

Legislative connections

It helps to be someone — or know someone — when it comes to receiving special line items, or pork, in the state budget.

North Bergen, for example, received $10 million to put toward their municipal budget to “provide funding for property tax relief to Township of North Bergen residents,” the agreement said. At the time this budget was approved, Nicholas Sacco served as a state senator whose district included this township, and served as the township’s mayor. He retired from his role as senator last year, but remains the mayor.

The borough of Cliffside Park received $15 million — the single largest project of the 230 — to put toward the construction of their library and recreation center. Mayor Thomas Calabrese is the uncle of Assemblyman Clinton Calabrese, who sponsored the resolution for this spending.

The application for a $300,000 appropriation for the Deal Sephardic Youth Center to build a playground in that town is another project that Testa said doesn’t hold up.

“It indicates that a new park will be built outside of government procurement regulations, without indicating how that is even a lawful park to build outside of those typical government procurement regulations,” he said. “I just don't understand how this passes any type of scrutiny.”

There was $7.3 million for the Union County Improvement Authority to put toward a new county government complex, a project with an overall price tag of $152.3 million. The Authority already received $20 million in state pandemic relief funds for this project. The law firm Rainone, Coughlin & Minchello serves as general counsel for the authority. The assembly speaker is a partner at the firm.

Elsewhere in Union County, Scutari wanted $5.75 million to repair the clubhouse at the Ash Brook Golf Course in Scotch Plains and $8 million construct an indoor ice facility at Warinanco Park in Roselle. That might sound familiar because he also sponsored a separate $11 million appropriation for Warinanco Park upgrades that include the expansion of “ice-skating opportunities.”

The $53 million Camden received will go toward 12 projects that vary from replacing water mains, fire hydrants and valves, to road improvements for access ramps and feeder roads to Admiral Wilson Boulevard – for which the city received $18 million.

They also received funding to upgrade computers and software in city hall, dredge the Cooper River and buy a new "Eye in the Sky" camera system as well as Gunshot Detection Technology equipment.

Camden County received $5 million to buy “vacant, abandoned or for sale property to assemble redevelopment zone” property in the city and another $8 million for the beautification of Admiral Wilson Boulevard.

There was also money for emergency road work, road improvements to Haddon Avenue and to hire professionals for a redevelopment project at the Walter Rand Transportation Center.

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Legislature budget appropriations: How do they work?