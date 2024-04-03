Does Myrtle Beach embody Trader Joe’s? AI describes SC towns as popular grocery stores

Choosing where to live in the Myrtle Beach area can be difficult. Now you can choose where you want to live based off your favorite grocery store.

The Sun News put a list of Myrtle Beach area cities and communities into ChatGPT and asked the artificial intelligence to describe local towns as a grocery store based on the town’s culture and vibe.

Here’s what was produced. What grocery store do you think best represents your town? Email us at online@thesunnews.com.

Myrtle Beach is the Trader Joe’s of Horry County

ChatGPT assigned Trader Joe’s to Myrtle Beach due to the uniqueness and vibrancy of both places. Trader Joe’s has a loyal following due the variety of products it sells, such as the everything but the bagel seasoning and Philly cheese steak bao buns.

Kim Hye said she agrees Myrtle Beach fits the vibe of Trader Joe’s given that both place have something for everyone. Myrtle Beach offers shopping, beach days and carnival rides while Trader Joe’s offers health foods, junk foods and budget wine.

There is no Trader Joe’s in Myrtle Beach, the closest one is in Wilmington, North Carolina, but Hye said she would love if the grocery chain opened in Myrtle Beach.

Thousands come by land and river to enjoy Conway Riverfest the banks of the Waccamaw River. June 25, 2016.

Conway is friendly and quality, making it the Publix

Conway is most similar to Publix, according to ChatGPT, because both places are known for their quality and community. Julie Harris, who owns Anna Bug Boutique in downtown Conway, said she agrees. Publix has quality food and Conway has quality people, she said.

Publix is a grocery store that sits between high end and value groceries. It’s best known for its deli sandwiches — affectionately called Pub Subs — high-caliber bakery items and weekly “buy-one-get-one” deals. There is no Publix in Conway and the closest one is located on the edge of Carolina Forest. There are several in the Myrtle Beach area.

Rosemary Wagner said she thinks people who moved to Conway recently embody Publix but longtime residents match Food Lion better. Publix has a wide variety of items while Food Lion feels more local, she said.

North Myrtle Beach affluent neighborhoods vibe with Whole Foods

ChatGPT said North Myrtle Beach is Whole Foods because North Myrtle Beach and Whole Foods attract “those looking for a premium experience.” Sonny Emanuel, who has been vacationing in the Cherry Grove area since the 1990s, said he thinks Boulineau’s Foods Plus represents North Myrtle Beach better.

North Myrtle Beach is known as an affluent and tight-knit community with a large number of retirees and Whole Foods is a high-end grocery store that sells health-minded products. There is no Whole Foods in North Myrtle Beach and the closest one is in Wilmington.

Woman eat pastries after shopping at the Surfside Beach Farmer’s Market. May 10, 2022.

Surfside Beach is ‘value-drive’ just like Aldi

Surfside Beach is Aldi due to the value-driven yet pleasant nature of both, according to ChatGPT. Aldi is a budget grocery store that focuses on selling off-brand but quality food. It has a cult-like following, with there being hundreds of Facebook groups dedicated to Aldi products, with some of them amassing millions of members.

Surfside Beach is known as a family-friendly beach that offers a lower price tag compared to other cities. It’s near the Garden City area, which has free beach access parking.

Loris is the Piggly Wiggly of the Grand Strand

ChatGPT said Loris is most similar to Piggly Wiggly, saying, “Loris embodies hometown charm and familiarity, similar to the down-to-earth vibe of Piggly Wiggly.” Chantal Wright, who lived in Loris for four years and now lives in Longs, said she thinks the reasoning is accurate.

Piggly Wiggly is a franchise grocery store chain, meaning each store is independently owned and operated. Wright said this fits Loris given the local shops and restaurants in the city.

Pawleys Island compares to The Fresh Market

Pawleys Island is The Fresh Market, ChatGPT said. Pawleys Island is a high-end vacation town that matches the upscale Fresh Market. The grocery store focuses on fresh produce and quality meat.

There is a Fresh Market is based out of Greenville and has one location in Pawley’s Island.

Diners gather around local restaurants at the Murrells Inlet Marsh Walk. May 16, 2020

Murrells Inlet is like the Sprouts Farmers Market

Murrells Inlet matches Sprouts Farmers Market as Murrells Inlet is known for fresh seafood and natural beauty while Sprouts highlights fresh produce and healthy foods, ChatGPT said.

Hye said she thinks a farmers market store matches Murrells Inlet because it has several produce stands and she thinks of freshness with Murrells Inlet. Sprouts is a health foods store that offers “the best parts of a farmers market under one roof” the website said.

Market Common was called the Wegmans

Market Common is Wegmans as both offer a diverse and upscale shopping experience with a wide range of products, according to ChatGPT. Francine Stuart said Wegmen’s matches Market Common well.

She said Wegmen’s offers more of an experience than basic shopping the way Market Common offers more than neighborhood living. Much like Market Common, Wegmens offers high end shopping.

Shoppers stroll through The Market Common community in Myrtle Beach, S.C. November 14, 2022.

Carolina Forest feels like a Costco

Carolina Forest is Costco, ChatGPT said, “bustling and expansive, Carolina Forest caters to a broad spectrum of needs and preferences with its wide range of options, similar to Costco’s approach to providing great value for families.” Carolina Forest resident Melissa Flood agreed but for different reasons.

Flood said there are many families who live in the Carolina Forest area, which is a main demographic of Costco. Costco is a membership-only grocery store that sells food in bulk and is known for its high quality products. Flood also said many of her friends in the area care about feeding their children organic ingredients, which Costco carries.