How does Muskingum County rail crossing compare to the state?

ZANESVILLE — Muskingum County is home to more than 70 railroad crossings. When driving over these rails, do you ever stop to think about how safe they are?

Luckily, the Rail Crossing Community Impact Index from the Ohio Rail Development Commission has all the information you need. The index rates crossings based on public importance, redundancy, delay to road users and safety. The index also generates scores for motorized, non-motorized and truck traffic.

According to the Ohio Rail Development Commission scores can provide a way to identify areas with the most significant impact and help prioritize locations during the project selection process. The tool also provides important information to support rail improvement program development such as discretionary grant funding applications.

A trash train crosses State Street in Zanesville in this 2023 file photo.

“The Rail Crossing Community Impact Index will be a significant asset for the Rail Commission, its partners, and the public,” said Matthew Dietrich, executive director, Ohio Rail Development Commission. “By providing a publicly available tool to measure the relative impact of blocked at-grade crossings, all users will benefit from the information provided for a specific crossing or group of crossings, and how they measure up in relation to the statewide average.”

Statewide the motorized data for the more than 5,600 crossings in 2023 came to an average of 2.36 in public importance, 3.20 in redundancy, 1.98 in delay to road users and 2.66 in safety.

In Muskingum County, 26 crossings have both lights and gates as warning device for a train approaching, six have flashing lights and the remaining have only the crossbucks sign. Overall, the crossing scored an average of around 2.12 in public importance, 2.88 in redundancy, 1.27 in delay to road users and 2.78 in safety.

The busiest crossing is on Ohio 719. It sees an average of 11,306 vehicles in annual daily traffic. The least traveled crossing includes one on Burvil Road in Dresden, which sees and average annual daily traffic of zero, and one near East Fifth Street in Trinway which has an annual daily traffic of one.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: A look at rail crossing data across Muskingum County