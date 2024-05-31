What does New Mexico's Congressional delegation have to say about the Trump verdict?

May 30—New Mexico's representatives and senators in Congress are all Democrats. Four of the five have released statements on the guilty verdict Thursday against former President Donald Trump.

Here's what they had to say:

Sen. Martin Heinrich

"No one is above the law — not even a former president. Today the law prevailed over revenge and retribution."

Sen. Ben Ray Luján

"No one is above the law. ... These charges are serious and make it clear that he is unfit to serve as president. This verdict must be respected."

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández

"America is a country that is built on the rule of law. An independent jury of 12 listened to the evidence, and America listened alongside them. We heard weeks of testimony that detailed how Trump had an affair with a porn star and then paid her off so that the story would not come to light during the 2016 election. That was a moral failing. The jury found that he broke the law when he lied about the payments and tried to hide them from the American people.

"Americans are a moral people. Americans are a people who believe in the rule of law. A criminal court has found that Trump is a felon, a corrupt politician, and not a man of moral integrity."

Rep. Melanie Stansbury

"Donald Trump is guilty. Today, he learned that no one is above the law. Never in American history has a U.S. president been convicted of a felony offense. Today, a Manhattan jury found Donald Trump guilty of 34 felony counts of fraud. Donald Trump is a con man, that has spent his life conning and defrauding those around him in business and in government. Today it is clear he is convicted of defrauding the American people.

"He can no longer be allowed to con the American people into thinking he is worthy of leading. He never was, and he never will be. Today, the justice system did what it was supposed to do — to hold the guilty accountable."

Find out more about New Mexico reactions to the verdict.