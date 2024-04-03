Does Mario's Law apply to its namesake, Mario Monteiro? Arguments begin in Supreme Court.

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Supreme Court on Tuesday resisted the state’s interpretation of a law passed in 2021 intended to offer a path for people who commit crimes before age 22 to seek parole after serving 20 years in prison.

Instead, the law has been mired for years in a legal dispute over vastly different readings.

Assistant Attorney General Christopher Bush argued before a packed courtroom Tuesday that the law – colloquially referred to as Mario’s Law – applies only to people who have committed a single offense and not those sentenced for multiple crimes. People facing more than one sentence should be paroled only to begin serving their next sentence, Bush said.

Otherwise, state lawmakers would have specified that the law apply to people convicted of “an offense or offenses.” Instead, the law simply refers to “any” singular crime, Bush said.

Justice Maureen McKenna Goldberg observed that, under that interpretation, the law would apply to very few people, if any.

“What sense does it make to parole somebody to a consecutive sentence?” Chief Justice Paul A. Suttell asked, to which Bush urged the court to rely on the actual language of the law.

But the very purpose of the Parole Board is to determine whether someone is ready to be “at liberty,” McKenna Goldberg argued. There is nothing in state law that says a person can be paroled to another sentence.

Mario Monteiro at age 16. A year later, in 2001, he fatally shot an innocent bystander during a gang-related conflict and was sentenced to two mandatory consecutive life terms.

State appeals lower court ruling

The state is asking the high court to overturn Superior Court Judge Stephen P. Nugent’s finding that the law’s namesake, Mario Monteiro, and three other youthful offenders should be released on parole due to their rehabilitation efforts.

Nugent rejected the state’s arguments that the law didn’t apply to Monteiro and the others because it referred to a person sentenced for “any” offense, not to individuals serving sentences for multiple crimes.

While Joao Neves, Pablo Ortega and Keith Nunes were freed, the court agreed to put Monteiro’s release on hold amid the legal dispute.

McKenna Goldberg questioned whether Nugent had the authority to order a person released on parole.

Nunes, 42, who was accepted in a Master of Divinity program at Boston University School of Theology and works two jobs, attended Tuesday’s hearing.

If the high court sides with the state, Nunes would likely have to be sent back to prison, according to the state affiliate of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Ortega and Neves have been deported.

`Absurd’ arguments

The ACLU says the state’s arguments are illogical and argues that, in practice, it would waste resources by requiring multiple parole hearings and notices to victims.

Lynette Labinger, a cooperating attorney with the ACLU, argued Tuesday that the law applies to all offenses committed by people in their youth and not to a singular crime.

“The notion that [state lawmakers] didn’t know what they were doing … is respectfully absurd,” Labinger said as state Rep. Julie Casimiro watched from the front row.

Casimiro, D-North Kingstown and Exeter, has long championed legislation that would provide Monteiro and others who committed crimes in their teens with an avenue to seek parole earlier, given their youth and impetuosity at the time of their crimes.

Labinger emphasized growing case law and scientific evidence reflecting an evolving understanding of the impulsiveness of young minds and their susceptibility to peer pressure.

Changes in parole eligibility

Central to the controversy are changes by the Department of Corrections to the way it calculates parole eligibility.

Labinger – along with Lisa Holley and Sonja Deyoe, in cooperation with the ACLU – have accused officials of arbitrarily implementing the changes without notice in 2018.

The state Department of Corrections has taken the position that it no longer aggregates sentences in cases involving life terms plus consecutive time in determining eligibility.

“They’ve been aggregating [sentences] since the beginning of time and suddenly it changed,” McKenna Goldberg said.

Bush said that, in his view, corrections officials are now determining eligibility correctly.

The Corrections Department cautioned in court papers that Judge Nugent’s interpretation of the law “fails to recognize the Superior Court’s exercise of its judicial power to impose consecutive sentences” and “could run afoul of the separation of powers doctrine.”

Labinger rejected those arguments.

“This court has never equated parole with the sentence … Parole is not the sentence,” she said.

Monteiro and others convicted of murder as teenagers

Monteiro, 40, was convicted of fatally shooting a Cambodian immigrant in 2001 amid an ongoing gang feud. He has renounced gang membership and been recognized as a mentor in prison.

Neves, 41, was convicted of murder in the shooting death of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth John Cumiskey on Jan. 15, 1999. Cumiskey was visiting Providence with friends when they were attacked by Neves and an 18-year-old man. Cumiskey lunged as they tried to rob the group and Neves shot him in the chest and head.

The Parole Board agreed to release Neves in August 2021 to begin serving “his next consecutive sentence” – a 10-year term for the muggings.

Nunes was 18 in 1999 when he got into an argument and fired a handgun into a crowd, killing 36-year-old Mark D. Pierce. He was sentenced to serve life plus 10 years.

The Parole Board in 2019 found that he met the criteria for release based on his rehabilitation and remorse. The Board agreed to parole him from his life sentence to his next consecutive sentence of 10 years.

Ortega, 41, was 19 in 2001 when he fatally shot shopkeeper Franklin Mercado as he and two other teenagers attempted to rob a convenience store. He received a life sentence plus five years for conspiracy.

The Parole Board in 2021 agreed to release him on the life sentence to begin to serve the five years based on his rehabilitation and progress.

