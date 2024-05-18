‘Does life insurance cover murder?’ Recovered cell phone records reviewed in ex-soldier’s double murder trial in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Day four of the Chester County 2020 double murder trial wrapped up Friday where a former military soldier is accused of taking the lives of his grandfather Gene Rogers and great-grandmother Billie Rogers.

Testimony from a cell phone records analyst revealed Gene Alexzander Scott arrived at his grandfather’s house at 12:16 p.m. on June 21 when he found the bodies.

Scott told authorities he locked his phone and keys in his car before walking to the front door of Rogers’s home. But records show he made a 911 call around 12:48 p.m. Scott says he yelled SOS for Siri through his car window.

“When you do have the Apple system make that call, the default is to the handheld. What they call the handheld volume. If you wish to switch it over to Bluetooth or a speaker, you have to actually be connected to that Bluetooth with that speaker to do it. If you want to have it out on the speakerphone mode, that is going to have to be enabled by you,” the analyst said.

Records also show Scott had thousands of searches related to the homicide investigation that were manually deleted from his phone before he turned it over to investigators.

One particular search was made shortly after he found the victims

“What time does he actually look up “How long does GPR stay on” through the Google search?”, Deputy Solicitor Candice Lively asked the analyst.

“The search was done at 2:58 p.m. and that was on Sunday, June 21, 2020,” he replied.

GPR is “gunpowder residue.”

Records also show Scott searched and deleted “How long does it take for life insurance to pay out?” “Does life insurance cover murder?” “Rock Hill murder solve rate” “When can police take your phone?” “When is someone no longer a suspect?”

The analyst testified that some searches were deleted but can still be found in the cloud, but there won’t be timestamps or dates attached.

Court will resume on Monday, May 20 at 9 am.

