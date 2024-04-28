What does the job market look like for soon-to-be college grads?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – College graduation is right around the corner, and for many, that means getting a job in their chosen careers. But what does that job market look like?

Jeff Reep, the director of career services at Cedarville University, said that right now, the job market is looking pretty good, adding that well over 1/3 of the school’s graduates have jobs lined up.

Last year, Reep said, 98 percent of graduates were employed or in grad school by the time commencement happened, and the school is on track to hit that number again this year.

For those who are still on the job hunt, Reep said building up a network is important, and utilizing resources like LinkedIn, career events, and just talking with people in the community can help a recent grad find a full-time job.

“If they can help, they’ll normally help,” Reep said. “And if they know somebody that can, they’ll probably give you that contact. And so, I think building a network is something that’s very important. And then just doing the diligence of applying, searching, trying to find somebody on the inside.”

As far as what employers look for, Reep said besides having the skill in a certain career, employers often look for individuals who know how to communicate well and how to be a team player.

The commencement schedule for a number of central Ohio colleges and universities is below.

Otterbein University — April 28

Cedarville University — May 4

Ohio Dominican University — May 4

Ohio State University — May 5

Columbus State Community College-Columbus Campus — May 10

Capital University — May 11

Ohio Wesleyan University — May 11

Columbus College of Art & Design — May 11

Denison University — May 11

Franklin University — June 2

