What does Ivanka Trump think about her father’s guilty verdict?New post offers a clue

Ivanka Trump has largely stayed under the radar throughout her father’s seven-week-long hush-money trial in New York.

But on Thursday, after former president Donald Trump was convicted on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, she broke her silence, in a way.

In an Instagram story, Ivanka shared a throwback picture of them, from when she was a toddler wearing a birthday hat. The text over screen read, “I love you, dad,” along with a heart emoji.

Ivanka Trump with Donald Trump/Ivanka Trump Instagram

It’s unclear if Trump, 77, saw the post; his Instagram page is full of soundbites from outside the courtroom, with the ex POTUS claiming the trial was “rigged” and a “disgrace.”

The presumptive Republican nominee could face up to four years in prison in the case tied to his alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels in 2006. Sentencing is July 11.

While Ivanka does seem to be supporting him, don’t look for the married mother of three on the campaign trail any time soon.

The 42-year-old former political advisor, who calls Indian Creek Village home, shot down that theory down after Trump announced another run for the White House back in 2022.

“I love my father very much,” said Ivanka’s statement at the time. “This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.”