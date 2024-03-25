How does an injured 500-pound tortoise get around? With a special scooter, photos show

An injured tortoise living at a zoo in Iowa was given a specially-made device to help him move around.

Barnaby the Aldabra tortoise is 85 years old, weighs nearly 500 pounds and is the oldest resident at the Blank Park Zoo, according to a March 23 Facebook post.

Barnaby the Aldabra tortoise. Screengrab from Blank Park Zoo's Facebook page.

“Our veterinary staff examined Barnaby and through tedious repetitive exams using both ultrasound and x-ray, identified a unique abnormality in his shoulder that causes his joint to dislocate while moving,” zoo officials said.

So, to help him move around, veterinarians worked with zookeepers, maintenance staff and other outside resources to come up with a care plan, the zoo said.

Together they designed a “one-of-a-kind, tortoise-friendly, custom scooter.”

“Like the determined old fellow he is, Barnaby adapted well to the scooter,” zoo officials said.

Barnaby is described as very social, and zoo officials say staff and volunteers visited him regularly after he was moved to an on-site hospital to receive physical therapy and heal.

After relying on the contraption for about three months, Barnaby’s scooter was removed in February and he’s seen lots of progress with his mobility, according to zoo officials.

“The next steps include returning Barnaby to his habitat with the rest of the tortoises when the weather improves for continued physical therapy and treatments,” officials said.

