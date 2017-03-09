Does India’s Hindu Heartland Still Love Modi?

VARANASI, India — Saroj Dubey sits by her makeshift stall on the steps leading down to the Ganges, hawking her flower, fruit, and sugar balls to pilgrims coming to the holy city of Varanasi. The stairs to the river, or ghats, are important ritual objects. But she has a different ceremonial spot in mind. “This is where Modi spoke in 2014,” Dubey said, pointing to a marble platform a few yards from her stall, marking the speech made by India’s new Prime Minister Narendra Modi the day the nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the general election by a historic margin.

Indian law lets candidates contest two constituencies as long as they end up representing only one. Modi ran for office in his home state of Gujarat in western India, where he served as chief minister, as well as Varanasi in the far larger northern province of Uttar Pradesh. He won both but chose to retain the latter. Even with his home ties to Gujarat, it was an easy choice. Not only is Uttar Pradesh India’s largest state, eight out of India’s 13 previous prime ministers ran for office from the state and six were born there.

If Uttar Pradesh were a country, it would be the fifth largest in the world in terms of population. With an estimated 220 million people, it is by far the biggest factor in India’s upcoming state elections. Five states are up for grabs, but nearly two-thirds of the contested seats are in Uttar Pradesh.

The state is one of the heartlands of Hinduism, but its electorate is deeply fractured along the lines of caste, class, and religion. Varanasi, about 170 miles south of the state’s capital Lucknow, is steeped in faith and tradition. Philosophers, poets, and performers both Hindu and Muslim have thrived here. For centuries, Hindus have dipped in the holy Ganges to purge their sins. The dead are brought, too, on the promise that their souls will be saved from the constant cycle of rebirth if they are cremated on the river’s bank.

For Modi’s BJP, the election is a critical point. Control of Indian states also determines control of Parliament’s upper house, the Rajya Sabha. If the BJP can take Uttar Pradesh, it would get the upper hand in the Rajya Sabha, where its 54 seats put it behind the rival Congress party’s 59. Uttar Pradesh alone seats 31 of the upper house’s 250 members of Parliament. The state elections factor into the July elections for India’s presidency, a separate position from the prime minister but powerful in its own way.

The elections are widely seen as a referendum on the BJP’s economic policies, including the chaotic but popular demonetarization of the past few months in which 500 and 1,000 rupee bills were abruptly removed from circulation. Almost 86 percent of the Indian currency was taken out of circulation, a move that led to an acute cash crunch across India. “The BJP’s performance in this election will set the tone for the next general election,” said Sanjay Kumar, a political analyst at the Center for the Study of Developing Societies, a research group based in Delhi.

That means a referendum on Modi himself. Unlike other political parties that have endorsed their chief ministerial candidates, the BJP has chosen the prime minister as the face of its election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, dwarfing the importance of its local candidates. On the hustings, Modi has been using his charisma and powerful oratory to highlight the BJP’s achievements since he took office.

But the Hindu nationalist party may face a tough road.

“I don’t think Modi is delivering ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’” Dubey said of Modi’s election slogan – “Collective Efforts, Inclusive Growth,” one that rings particularly strongly because it comes from a leader who had risen from very humble beginnings

“He may have subsidized cooking gas cylinders for people in villages, but we didn’t receive any benefits here,” she said. Running a household of three children and an aging mother on a monthly income of 5,000 rupees ($75) is a struggle for the 33-year-old widow. The sixth-grade dropout fights hard to make sure that her children attend school.

“I feel we don’t matter. I will not vote for anyone,” she said.

The BJP beat the odds in the national parliamentary elections in Uttar Pradesh. Of the 80 lawmakers the state elected to the 545-member lower house of Parliament, 71 were from the BJP, a rare feat in an era when strong regional parties are playing a crucial role in Indian politics.