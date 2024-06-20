Does it get hotter after the summer solstice? What to know about the longest day of the year

It’s the longest day of the year! The summer solstice is today, Thursday, June 20.

Although the summer solstice marks the official first day of summer, it doesn’t necessarily bring a wave of instant heat with it. The weather has nothing to do with the solstice, even if it happens to be hotter on the day of.

Here’s why some people think that the summer solstice is like an “on” switch for instant heat and a little bit about the difference between solstices and equinoxes.

Why is it hotter after the summer solstice?

The summer solstice marks the start of the summer, but is not typically the hottest day of the year, which is a common misconception because of its “start of summer” title. The hottest days of the year usually follow close behind the solstice, though.

For example, the hottest days of the year in 2023 in Florida were in early July, just a couple of weeks after the 2023 summer solstice, which was on Wednesday, June 21.

“The hottest days are after the June solstice in the Northern Hemisphere,” according to EarthSky.

“The phenomenon of the hottest weather following the summer solstice by a month or two is called the lag of the seasons.”

The solstice isn’t the hottest point of the summer, but it is a harbinger of the hottest days of the year, which are usually in July and August.

Do days get longer after the summer solstice?

No. The days start getting longer and closer to summertime daylight hours during the spring, when we “spring forward” in places that observe daylight saving time.

Following the summer solstice, the days start to get shorter little by little until the autumnal equinox, which usually falls in September.

What is the difference between solstice and equinox?

There are two equinoxes and two solstices each year. Equinoxes occur during the fall and spring and are called the autumnal and vernal equinoxes.

They mark the first day of spring and the first day of fall each year. Solstices occur during the winter and summer and mark the shortest and longest days of the year, respectively. The summer solstice is considered the first day of summer and the winter solstice is considered the first day of winter.

“The summer solstice occurs at the moment the earth's tilt toward/from the sun is at a maximum. Therefore, on the day of the summer solstice, the sun appears at its highest elevation with a noontime position that changes very little for several days before and after the summer solstice,” according to the National Weather Service.

Equinoxes are the only two times of the year when the earth's axis isn’t tilted toward or away from the sun, which results in a "nearly" equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes, according to NWS.

“At the equator, the sun is directly overhead at noon on these two equinoxes,” NWS says. “The ‘nearly’ equal hours of day and night are due to refraction of sunlight or a bending of the light's rays that causes the sun to appear above the horizon when the actual position of the sun is below the horizon.”

What is the longest day of summer in 2024?

The summer solstice is on a Thursday this year, on June 20 at 4:51 p.m. EDT. It is the longest day of the year.

What month does the fall equinox always arrive?

The next solstice or equinox will be the autumnal equinox, which typically happens in September. The first day of fall in 2024 will fall on Sunday, September 22.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Summer solstice 2024: Why it is hotter after year's longest day