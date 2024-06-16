Does Graham only trust the rich and powerful?

S.C.'s Sen. Lindsey Graham did not trust Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to have conducted an accurate count of the 2020 election returns. Now, Graham does not trust a N.Y. jury and justice system to have reached a just verdict in the hush money trial of Donald J. Trump.

Does he only trust the rich and powerful? I’m thinking he has little respect for, or interest in, the concerns of average, ordinary citizens like me.

Virginia Barnette

Greer

