What does the future hold for SC development across from Market Common? Here are the facts

A large field is covered with construction equipment next to Socastee Middle School. New homes could soon be built there.

Workers drive trucks and heavy machinery around on the property, and a sign for King Construction Services faces Sheffield Parkway. The site work is in preparation for a new residential development near Socastee Middle School.

About 58 acres large, according to Horry County Land Records, the property is owned by MEPJ Land LP. MEPJ Land LP’s registered is Dennis Wade. Wade, the president and CEO of The Jackson Companies, told The Sun News that the land is part of the ongoing SayeBrook development. Wade added that the property is in phase two of SayeBrook’s residential component in the Socastee area.

Wade directed The Sun News to contact The Jackson Companies’ Vice President Steve Alger, who did not return a request for comment before publication.

MEPJ Land LP, Wade’s company, purchased the land for about $5 million in September 2023, according to Horry County Land Records.

While construction is still in the preliminary phase, the nearby area is already adding homes. Next to the new site, the Toll Brothers at SayeBrook are listed with a starting price of more than $400,000, according to Toll Brothers’ website.