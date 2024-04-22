Does Fort Worth have tornado warning sirens? Here’s what we found out

March marks the period of severe weather Texans dread. Everything from heavy rainfall to possible tornadoes are in play. Warning sirens may sound in Fort Worth, but what do they mean?

According to Jennifer Dunn at Fort Worth’s National Weather Service, a possible strong wind and hail threat should make you weather aware. Everyone should download a weather app with warnings and alerts and keep your eyes on the updates. Sirens do not just mean tornadoes but can point to any severe weather event.

“Know the difference between a watch and a warning,” said Bill Hanna, Tarrant County spokesperson. “A watch means weather conditions are favorable for an increased risk of storms. A warning means severe weather is imminent and you should take shelter immediately.”

Stay alert, advises the Tarrant County Emergency Management office. Certain weather patterns point to warnings to take note of: a minor thunderstorm or a major tornado. Do not rely solely on the sirens.

What do the warning sirens in Fort Worth mean?

Fort Worth has an outdoor siren system that sounds when severe weather conditions are present. The storm spotter, which triggers the siren, recognizes a tornado, winds of 70 mph or greater, large hail, and other catastrophic emergencies.

The siren does not have different sounds for different weather events, however, it is triggered for different purposes. If you hear a siren, you should check your weather app to see what conditions are brewing around you.

The siren is meant to be heard for residents who are outdoors. If you hear the siren, you should seek shelter as soon as possible.

Storm sirens aren't just for tornadoes



There's a risk of very large hail across Tarrant County this afternoon and tonight



Keep up-to-date with@NWSFortWorth for the latest developments at https://t.co/mSO7xDNzKT#txwx #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/7FMIpIIYiT — Tarrant County (@TarrantCountyTX) June 13, 2023

Fort Worth also has CodeRED messaging alerts that residents can sign up for. These alerts notify users when a potential hazard is present.

“Potential hazards we face in North Texas can be severe weather, acts of terrorism, chemical spills or other man-made disasters,” according to the city of Fort Worth website.

You can download the app or register online for CodeRED alerts.

What to do if you hear sirens in Fort Worth

The county office of emergency management recommends that residents download the CASA Weather App to sign up for alerts in your city or region. The following steps are precautionary measures you can take in case you get a weather warning.

Make a plan. Don’t wait until the storms strike.

Build a 72-hour kit of emergency supplies in your home and car for family, including items for pets and medicines.

Plan ahead by identifying the safe place in the house to shelter. It should be a central room without windows, like a restroom or an interior closet.

Tune into a local radio station if you’re at home; turn on a weather radio if you own one.

If you’re on the road, stay weather aware by listening to the radio. Don’t stream music or podcasts.

Remember that outdoor warning sirens are intended for those that are outdoors. Do not rely on hearing them inside your home or office.