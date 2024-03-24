What does the new Federal funding bill mean for border communities?
Congress passed a new funding bill, avoiding a government shutdown. But what does the new bill mean for Arizona border communities?
Congress passed a new funding bill, avoiding a government shutdown. But what does the new bill mean for Arizona border communities?
Washington has a plan to avert a government shutdown but faces a gauntlet of procedural steps in the hours ahead before a stoppage can be averted at midnight on Friday.
Since September, the U.S. government has faced a partial shutdown fives times. The Senate had about twelve hours on Friday to approve a $1.2 trillion package to fully fund the government that was approved by the House earlier in the day. Here's why it keeps happening.
Social Security benefits will continue if the federal government shuts down because it’s a mandatory spending program. Learn why checks will go out even if Congress doesn’t reach a deal.
The stories you need to start your day: What Putin’s landslide reelection means, March Madness brackets and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Lawmakers moved quickly Thursday to avert a weekend government shutdown, but the deal only pushes some of the funding deadlines by a single week.
The stories you need to start your day: Congress looks to avoid shutdown, “Survivor” premieres and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Self made it clear that he wasn't bullish on Kansas' national title chances as the Jayhawks struggled down the stretch.
While the day lacked in upsets, it delivered with starpower.
Hospitals and insurance giants are clashing over Medicare Advantage plans as both sides try to protect their profits. Many seniors are caught in the crosshairs.
This week: The first human Neuralink patient controlling a computer with his thoughts, Dyson enters the US robot vacuum market with the 360 Vis Nav and Apple wants to bring Google's Gemini AI to iPhones
The tl;dr: These systems are too general and are updated too frequently for evaluation frameworks to stay relevant, and synthetic benchmarks provide only an abstract view of certain well-defined capabilities. Companies like Google and OpenAI are counting on this because it means consumers have no source of truth other than those companies' own claims.
Johnson will not necessarily lose his job as a result of Greene’s resolution. But the threat is real.
This 117-year-old woman swears by "staying away from toxic people." The world's oldest man says to "work hard"' What else can supercentenarians teach us?
Donald Trump's beleaguered SPAC deal is finally going through, and just in time to pay nearly half a billion dollars owed over several legal actions — if the board agrees to let him sell. Digital World Acquisition Corporation (DWAC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has been in negotiations for years to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and list on the NASDAQ as $DJT. Various troubles caused the DWAC-TMTG merger to be kicked down the road over and over, and it was beginning to look like the shareholders would eventually walk away when the timing exceeded the bounds stipulated in the SPAC terms.
Hello, and welcome to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. How some VCs are holding back an IPO rush: A recent Becca investigation unearthed an interesting finding, namely that it may not be the fault of late-stage founders that their companies are not going public.
The Princess of Wales has been diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer and is undergoing "preventative chemotherapy."
It's finally here — Scott Pianowski offers a complete blueprint to crushing your fantasy baseball drafts and building successful teams for the 2024 MLB season.
At this week's Game Developers Conference, Qualcomm tried to assure devs that most Windows titles will "just work" on laptops with its Snapdragon X Elite chipset thanks to emulation.
Half of all consumers feel their financial institutions should provide increased security protections. Here are some of the key safeguards you can look for in a bank to keep your money safe when banking online.
The Chargers have their starter and more at running back.