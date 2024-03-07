When does daylight saving time start in 2024 in Ohio?

The clock is ticking down to the start of longer evenings and warmer weather.

The proverbial time to spring forward in Ohio is at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 10.

This means you will lose an hour of sleep or show up for breakfast or church an hour late should you fail to turn your old-fashioned clocks back.

Daylight Saving Time is set for March 12.

It also marks the start of warmer weather and longer evenings.

We will fall back on Sunday, Nov. 3.

History of daylight savings time

The practice of turning the clocks forward in the spring and back in fall has been around in one form or another for more than a century.

It was first started in 1918 as a wartime effort to conserve energy to add more daylight hours and was implemented a second time during World War II.

The practice was brought back again in 1970s during the energy crisis and has been around ever since.

There is rumbling among some lawmakers each year to end the practice.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: When is daylight saving time? Here's what Ohio residents need to know