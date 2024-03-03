When does daylight saving time start? Here’s what you need to know

In one more week, daylight saving time arrives, and millions of residents across the United States — but not everyone — will spring forward, losing an hour of sleep in the process.

While the time change is easier in one way than it was a few generations ago — remember when all clocks and watches had to be changed manually? — there's no getting around it's tough to change sleep habits.

Days are getting longer — summer solstice 2024 arrives June 20 — but children will be heading to bus stops or walking to school in the dark immediately after the time change, not to mention many will be heading to work before the sun comes up.

There are some things you can do now to make the transition a little easier on you, your kids and even your pets.

Here's what you should know.

When does daylight saving time 2024 start?

Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m. March 10. Time will "spring forward" from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.

When does daylight saving time end?

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Nov. 3.

Why doesn't daylight saving time start and end on the same date every year?

Daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. The beginning and end dates are set by statute, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Two states do not use daylight saving time

Arizona — except for the Navajo Nation — and Hawaii do not observe daylight saving time. The reason has to do with the sun.

Arizona figured there wasn't a good reason to adjust clocks to make sunset occur an hour later during the hottest months of the year.

Hawaii, next to the equator, doesn't see a much difference in the hours of sunlight during the year.

How many states want to stop changing time?

Since 2015, at least 45 states — including Florida — have considered or passed legislation to make either daylight saving time or standard time permanent, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Florida, in 2018, is among 11 states that have enacted permanent daylight saving time legislation. The other states are: Delaware, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Tennessee, Washington, and Wyoming.

Which states don't want to observe daylight saving time?

In 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent. However, the bill has not been voted on by the House of Representatives or voted into law by President Biden.

Daylight saving time has been suspended twice nationwide

Year-round daylight saving time has been implemented — temporarily — since it began in 1966 with the Uniform Time Act.

In 1942, Congress voted for year-round daylight saving time, which became known as War Time, to be in effect until six months after the end of World War II. It ended in September 1945.

During the 1973 oil embargo, Congress enacted the Emergency Daylight Saving Time Energy Conservation Act for a trial period during 1974 and 1975.

Arguments in favor and against daylight saving time

"Those in favor of extending DST observance reportedly argue that the extended daylight in the evening promotes economic activity, including tourism.

"Those against extending DST observance reportedly argue that losing an hour of daylight in the morning could negatively affect golf course operations, ski resorts, and schoolchildren’s morning commutes," according to a report by the Congressional Research Service.

Is it daylight saving time or daylight savings time?

It's daylight saving time.

That doesn't mean everyone searches Google for that exact phrase. Daylight Saving Time, daylight savings and daylight savings time are all phrases being searched.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Daylight saving time 2024: When DSL starts, ends. Florida wants out