How does Collier County prepare for a weather emergency? What we know and best tips

Note to readers: The News-Press and Naples Daily News are providing special coverage this week of all things weather in Southwest Florida as a new hurricane season starts today (June 1).

When a huge storm makes its way toward Southwest Florida, our local leaders have to quickly take action. But where does all the action take place?

Collier County has an Emergency Operation Center that is activated in the event of an emergency, whether it be weather-related or another type of danger.

Here's what we know about the county's center and some other tips to keep yourself and your family safe in a weather emergency.

What is an Emergency Operation Center?

An Emergency Operation Center is a place where local leaders can coordinate emergency response and recovery activities throughout the area. Collier's is called a Bureau of Emergency Services.

It's staffed with leaders from Emergency Management, Emergency Medical Services, and the District 20 Medical Examniner's Office.

The goal is for the center to help the public prepare for an emergency before it happens.

The physical building is located at 8075 Lely Cultural Parkway in Naples. You can call them at (239) 252-3600.

But the Emergency Management department also assists with field and technical support for first responders and others during non-disaster situations.

What are the Collier County emergency contacts?

You can find a full list of emergency contacts online, but here are some of the agencies:

Emergency: 911

Emergency hotline: 311 or (239) 252-8444

Naples Emergency Services: (239) 213-4844

Naples Fire, Police, and Medical: (239) 213-4844

Naples Community Hospital: (239) 624-5000

FPL: (800) 468-8243

Coast Guard: (239) 261-7375

AAA Naples: (239) 594-5006

Collier Schools: (239) 377-0001

Where are Collier County's emergency shelters?

County emergency personnel say shelters should be a last resort. If possible, make other plans. If you need to use a shelter, here are a few things to know.

You'll have limited space and no privacy

A shelter will only meet basic human needs

There may be a loss of power resulting in limited air conditioning and lights

Only a portion of Collier's shelters may be open based on how close the risk is to them. All shelters listed on the Collier County website are schools ― some are pet-friendly and some are not.

You can view the full list of potential shelters online.

How do local evacuations work?

In the event of a weather emergency, local leaders may call for an evacuation. The evaucutation zone you're in will depend on where you live. Here's a breakdown on evacuation zones.

Zone A: Collier's most vulnerable area and the first to be impacted for a land-falling storm. This area includes coastal parts of Collier County and extends inland into U.S. 41.

Zone B: A vulnerable area to winds and storm surge flooding. This area is often evacuated for a tropical cyclone coming from the Gulf. This small area stretches from Immokalee Road to Golden Gate Parkway.

Zone C: This zone is vulnerable to storm surge and high winds from hurricanes. This area may be evaucauted for a major hurricane. It runs from the bottom of Old U.S. 41 by the county line to the intersection of Collier Blvd and Tamiami Trail E.

Zone D: This zone is primarily vulnerable to storm surge in areas south of I-75 from a major land-falling hurricane. Typically, protected buildings are safe in this zone. The zone ranges from Big Cypress National Preserve to Collier Blvd and a small section from Davis Blvd to the north county line.

Zone E: This area is one of the least vulnerable. As long as builidngs are prepared and protected, they should be safe in all but catastrophic events. It extends from the northern county line to Alligator Alley.

Zone F: This zone is the least vulnerable. As long as builidngs are prepared and protected, they should be safe in all but catastrophic events. It ranges from the east county line to Alligator Alley to the northern county line.

If your zone needs to be evaculated for an emergency event, you'll be contacted by city or county authorities.

How can I get weather alerts?

Collier County sends out emergency weather alerts to anyone who signs up for the notification system.

You can choose what kind of notifications you want and add up to five addresses for the notifications to be tailored to.

Sign up online or by calling 311 for extra help.

