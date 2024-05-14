What does the candidate running for Des Moines' House District 29 say about the issues?

State Rep. Brian Meyer is running unopposed for reelection to Iowa House District 29, which represents portions of Des Moines' south and east sides.

Meyer, a Democrat, is the sole candidate on the ballot.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal and Des Moines area legislative candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The primary election is scheduled for June 4 ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Who is incumbent Brian Meyer?

Brian Meyer

Age: 50

Party: Democrat

Where did you grow up: Dubuque

Current town of residence: Des Moines

Education: Juris Doctor from Drake University

Occupation: Attorney

Political experience and civic activities: Seven years on Des Moines City Council. 10 years in Iowa Legislature.

What would be your top issue should you be elected?

Meyer: Higher wages and lower costs.

What policies would you support to improve Iowa’s education system?

Meyer: Repeal private school vouchers and lower higher education costs.

What do you think Iowa’s tax policy should be? Do you believe the state’s priority should be on lowering rates or spending on services for Iowans?

Meyer: Iowa already has low rates but the Republican Legislature consistently underfunds services such as mental health and education.

What policies would you support to improve school safety in Iowa?

Meyer: No one should be carrying guns in schools.

What next steps do you believe the Iowa Legislature should take when it comes to abortion?

Meyer: Abortion is a deeply personal choice that should only be made by a woman. The government should stay out of it.

