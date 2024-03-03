Does the BBC hate Telegraph readers? Let’s have intelligent radio back

My colleague Ben Lawrence wrote in Thursday’s Telegraph about the ‘infantilising’ of Radio 3’s audience, the ditching of two intelligent speech programmes, the blurring of the line between classical and popular music, and the retreat from anything resembling intellectualism or elitism. This has been happening for months, with Radio 3 imitating Classic FM, treating the highest form of music as aural wallpaper.

I don’t blame Sam Jackson, Radio 3’s controller: I fear he is only obeying orders from the cynical fools who run the BBC, and whose hatred for anything requiring a thinking audience must be smelled to be believed.

Ben’s article was headlined “Why does Radio 3 hate your mum?”, implying the network’s apparent distaste for a generation (of which I am part) whose interests tended to be more demanding – and who have as much right to be catered for as any group of licence-payers.

It would have been more accurate to ask, however, “Why does the BBC hate Telegraph readers?” Because the mindset and attitudes that attract people to our brand of quality journalism is repellent now to the whole Corporation.

One only has to hear any news bulletin, or watch any drama programme, to be bombarded with assumptions held by a bullying minority – itself, hypocritically, a self-determined elite – and by the contempt they feel for those who disagree with them and their constant adoption of the latest insane variant of identity politics.

The technological possibilities of the internet mean one can listen to classical music stations from around the world that treat people as intelligent, and do not push a patronising agenda.

The time is surely right for others to re-create what we used to call the Third Programme, and to stop insulting our mums.

