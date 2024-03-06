What does it take to be an astronaut? NASA is looking to select new recruits

File - A help wanted sign is posted in Lansdale, Pa., Friday, April 28, 2023. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) ORG XMIT: NYPM405

Every kid dreams of becoming an astronaut and flying to the moon, and now a job opening at NASA could make that dream a reality for astronaut candidates, though applicants will have to meet some qualifications before they get close to training.

The job is open to the public, and those selected for the position will have to meet a few qualifications.

Here's what to expect to get started:

Drug tests

Background investigations

Fitness testing- selectees will have to pass an Agency Physical Fitness Test

Medical and psychiatric examination

What are the basic education requirements needed to be an astronaut?

According to the listing, candidates are required to do one of the following:

Have a master's degree, Ph.D., or foreign equivalent, in engineering, biological science, physical science, computer science, or mathematics from an accredited college or university.

Be enrolled in a test pilot school program, nationally or internationally recognized, that will be completed by June 2025.

All candidates are also required to have three years of experience after degree completion in their respected fields.

How long does astronaut training last?

The job posting will close by April 2, when applications will no longer be accepted.

After an intensive background check, astronauts undergo training that lasts for two years. Once candidates start, they can expect to take a swimming test within the first month of training.

"Astronaut candidates will spend approximately two years training on the basic skills required to be an astronaut - from spacewalking and robotics to leadership and teamwork skills," states the application.

Training sessions also require astronaut candidates to travel extensively. The application states they can expect to travel 76% or more for the job.

When they complete their training, candidates will join the active astronaut corps and become eligible to be assigned to spaceflight assignments.

Candidates will then be responsible for conducting operations in space, including on the International Space Station.

Astronaut Salary

Government employees can make over $20,000 to $155,000 per year, according to FederalPay.org.

Astronauts will fall on the higher end of the scale. Applicants who are hired can expect to receive $152,258 a year.

