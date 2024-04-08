How does the 2024 solar eclipse affect solar power? Here's what to know

The long-anticipated 2024 total solar eclipse, slated for Monday afternoon, is just hours away, with Indiana and Kentucky cities along the path of totality likely to see up to four minutes of darkness. The rare phenomenon could impact cell service, but what about renewable energy sources?

Turns out, the event will limit solar power generation across the country. Here's what we know:

Will the 2024 solar eclipse impact solar power and renewable energy sources?

Yes. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the total solar eclipse will impact solar generation all around the country, from Texas to Maine. Solar-powered generators central to the path of totality will be more significantly affected, with over four minutes of complete darkness in some areas. The partial eclipse could also limit sunlight for over two hours on the totality path, further impacting the generation.

At the end of 2023, solar electricity capacity accounted for 8% of total capacity in the U.S., a significant increase since the 2017 total eclipse.

How will the solar eclipse impact solar electricity generation in the country?

The total solar eclipse will cause generation facilities to lose solar power, as access to direct sunlight will be obscured. Those closer to the path of totality are likely to be impacted to a higher degree, with the moon blocking all direct sunlight during the short, totality phase, and limiting sunlight in partial phases.

The occurrence will cause utility-scale solar generation facilities in impacted areas to increase output from other sources of electricity generation to make up for the decrease in solar power during the event.

What states will lose the most solar power generation during the 2024 total solar eclipse?

Texas will be most impacted by solar generating capacity during the eclipse with most of the state expected to lose 90-99% solar power. California, in the 40-59% range, and Florida, with solar power as the second leading energy source in the state, will also see significant impacts, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Why will the April 8 total solar eclipse impact solar power? Why it matters

Since the 2017 total eclipse, the use of solar energy across the U.S. has significantly increased, going from the fifth-leading energy source to the third nationally, after natural gas and nuclear. It's the largest source of midday generation in California and the second-largest source of midday generation in Texas, Florida and other parts of the East Coast and Southwest.

Nearly 100 gigawatts of utility-scale and small-scale solar capacity have been added to the system since the 2017 eclipse, making it a more prominent source of power generation in the U.S.

Will the 2024 solar eclipse impact cell service?

Cellular data should generally work during the eclipse, but interruptions may occur, especially closer to the time of totality. According to NASA, a solar eclipse impacts Earth's upper atmosphere, the ionosphere, due to the sudden reduction of solar radiation reaching the Earth's atmosphere. "Since the ionosphere contains charged particles (ions and electrons) and is responsible for reflecting and refracting radio waves, changes to the ionosphere can also affect radio communications and navigation systems."

"While solar eclipses can have noticeable effects on the ionosphere, they are generally temporary and localized to the region experiencing the eclipse. The ionosphere typically returns to its normal state after the eclipse event is over, and solar radiation levels return to normal," according to NASA.

Spokespeople for Verizon and AT&T said they don’t expect an impact on their network during the eclipse, especially as 5G and emergency services have been expanded in recent years. Similarly, T-Mobile increased network hardening through fixed backup generators at critical site locations by over 30% in the past two years.

Ulf Ewaldsson, president of technology at T-Mobile, said, “T-Mobile is working hand-in-hand with state and local authorities to address the anticipated surge in network traffic to guarantee seamless connectivity for all. Whether facing large influxes in data use or high demand, our network — which is the nation’s largest, fastest and most awarded — has everyone covered.”

However, there have been instances where cellular service tends to lag in areas with large crowds, as often seen at concerts and stadiums. "One of the main reasons cell phone signals can get weaker in crowded areas is that everybody is trying to access the same signals simultaneously. Flooded service can cause it to slow down considerably and leave you feeling like you’re waiting your turn to connect properly," according to Sure Call Boosters.

