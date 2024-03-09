How does $100K in SC sound? Here are the highest paying open Columbia city government jobs

The top paying open job for the city of Columbia this week was for city traffic engineer at a salary range of $90,000 to $102,920.

The job requires a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering with a focus on traffic engineering or closely related fields, four years of experience and a registration as a South Carolina professional engineer.

The position is within the Public Works Administration.

The job involves not only investigating and improving the city’s traffic control and patterns, but also answering to the public when they have questions and resolving complaints.

The traffic engineer looks for and administers grant funds for special projects and is the person who approves driveway permits.

Another requirement? Attend city council meetings.

Columbia had 68 openings Friday.

The city is also looking for a lead accountant in the Finance Department at a salary between $61,767 and $78,753. Besides regular accounting work in maintaining the city’s books, the job involves working with external auditors on year-end closing and analysis of accounts.

Requirements include a bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or closely related field and four years of experience. CPAs are given preference.

The city needs a senior planner in urban design, offering a salary between $57,458 and 73,259.

This job involves not only planning for land use and transportation, but also overseeing the design review process and working with the board that considers applications.

Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree in urban planning, urban design, architecture, landscape architecture or closely related field, three years of experience and ability to type 30 words per minute. Preference is given to people who are members of the American Institute of Certified Planners.

“The work is considered light and involves walking or standing some of the time and involves exerting up to 20 pounds of force on a recurring basis, or skill, adeptness and speed in the use of fingers, hands or limbs on repetitive operation of mechanical or electronic office or shop machines or tools within moderate tolerances or limits of accuracy.”

Bad weather — cold, heat, rain, humidity and traffic hazards — may be part of this job.

Another bad weather job that also comes with significant hazards is open in the city of Columbia — deputy fire marshal at a salary between $59,649 and $70,969.52. This job involves enforcing fire laws, fire inspections of public buildings and new construction and educating the public on safety. The deputy fire marshal also coordinates business license inspections, conducts special event and certificate of occupancy inspections and issues citations for code violations.

The job also calls for investigating suspicious fires.

Requirements are a high school diploma or GED, four years of experience and firefighter certifications.

“Work environment may involve exposure to fire hazards, extreme heat and/or cold, wet or humid conditions, extreme noise levels, vibration, fumes and/or noxious odors, airborne particles, traffic, moving machinery, electrical shock, heights, disease/pathogens, toxic/caustic chemicals, explosives,” the job listing says.

Offering a salary between $57,458 and 73,259, the city needs a water plant maintenance coordinator to oversee the city’s water treatment plant equipment and pump stations. Requirements are a high school diploma or GED and five years experience.

The Community Development Department is looking for a program compliance specialist to make sure the city follows all laws, regulations and policies of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, other federal agencies, and the city of Columbia as pertains to community development, economic development and housing programs.

The salary is between $53,449.00 and 68,147.50.

Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree in business, social work, public administration or closely related field or five years of related work experience, “preferably in federal grant programs and/or government procurement to include experience in program management and/or administering grant funding from federal, state and local agencies; and/or neighborhood grants experience,” the job posting says.

Also at the water plant, the city needs a chemist to analyze water samples and prepare reports for the federal and city governments based on what is found.

The salary range is $53,449 to $68,147.50.

A bachelor’s degree in laboratory science, chemistry, biology or closely related field and three years of experience are required.

The city is looking for a utility construction coordinator to monitor utility construction, renovation and installation. The salary is $53,449 to $68,147.50.

A high school diploma or GED and eight years of experience are required as is a certification as an erosion protection and sediment control Inspector. The city needs a foreman for its wastewater collection system at a salary between $53,449 and $68,147.50. Among the duties is repairing, cleaning, replacing or installing sewer lines, manholes and other pipes and supervising and training coworkers. A high school diploma or GED and four years of experience are required. A Level A Wastewater Collections System Operator Certification or eight years of Wastewater Collection Construction or Management experience and are required.

The city is also looking for people to fill summer jobs such as lifeguards, swim instructors and bus drivers. There are openings in the police and fire departments, animal control and tree trimmers.

The city is also looking for a golf pro.

The job requires a bachelor’s degree in sports administration, parks and recreation administration, leisure services or closely related field and two years of experience. Saturday work required.

“Work environment may involve exposure to bright/dim light, dusts and pollen, extreme heat and/or cold, wet or humid conditions, fumes and/or noxious odors, traffic, toxic/caustic chemicals, violence.”

The pay ranges from $43,024 to $54,855.50.